PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently released its approved bag limits for the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons.
To see a map of the Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) in Pennsylvania are, click here.
Black bear
- Black bear, archery in WMUs 2b, 5c and 5d — from Sept. 16 through Nov. 11, Sunday, Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday, Nov. 19, and Nov. 20-24:
- Only one bear may be taken during the license year.
- Black bear, archery in WMU 5b — from Sept. 30 through Nov. 11, Sunday, Nov. 12 and Nov. 13-17:
- Only one bear may be taken during the license year.
- Black bear, archery in WMUs 1a, 1b, 2a, 2c, 2d, 2e, 2f, 2g, 3a, 3b, 3c, 3d, 4a, 4b, 4c, 4d, 4e, and 5a — from Oct. 14 through Nov. 4:
- Only one bear may be taken during the license year.
- Black bear, muzzleloader (statewide) — from Oct. 14-21:
- Only one bear may be taken during the license year.
- Black bear, special firearms (statewide) — from Oct. 19-21, junior and senior license holders, mentored permit holders, disabled person permit (to use a vehicle) holders, and Pennsylvania residents serving on active duty in U.S. Armed services or in the U.S. Coast guard only. Also included are persons who have reached or will reach their 65th birthday in the year of the application for a license and hold a valid adult license, or qualify for license and fee exemptions under Section 2706:
- Only one bear may be taken during the license year.
- Black bear (statewide) — from Nov. 18, Sunday, Nov. 19, and Nov. 20-21:
- Only one bear may be taken during the license year.
- Black bear in WMUs 3a, 3b, 3c, 3d, 4c, 4e and 5a — from Nov. 25, Sunday, Nov. 26, and Nov. 27 through Dec. 2:
- Only one bear may be taken during the license year.
- Black bear in WMUs 2b, 5b, 5c and 5d — from Nov. 25, Sunday, Nov. 26, and Nov. 27 through Dec. 9:
- Only one bear may be taken during the license year.
Elk
- Elk, archery — from Sept. 16-30:
- Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
- Elk (antlered or antlerless) — from Oct. 30 through Nov. 4:
- Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
- Elk (late) — from Dec. 30 through Jan. 6, 2024:
- Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
Deer
- Deer, archery (antlered and antlerless) in WMUs 2b, 5c and 5d — from Sept. 16 through Nov. 11, Sunday, Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday, Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24, and Dec. 26 through Jan. 27, 2024:
- One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
- One antlered deer per hunting license year.
- Deer, archery (antlered and antlerless), statewide — from Sept. 30 through Nov. 11, Sunday, Nov. 12, Nov. 13-17, and Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, 2024:
- One antlered deer per hunting license year.
- One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
- Deer (antlerless) muzzleloader, statewide — from Oct. 14through 21:
- One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
- Deer, (antlerless) special firearms, statewide– from Oct. 19-21 junior and senior license holders, mentored permit holders, disabled person permit (to use a vehicle) holders, and Pennsylvania residents serving on active duty in U.S. Armed services or in the U.S. Coast guard only, with required antlerless license. Also included are persons who have reached or will reach their 65th birthday in the year of the application for a license and hold a valid adult license, or qualify for license and fee exemptions under section 2706:
- One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
- Deer, regular firearms, (antlered and antlerless) statewide — from Nov. 25, Sunday, Nov. 26, and Nov. 27 through Dec. 9:
- One antlered deer per hunting license year. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
- Deer, (antlered or antlerless) flintlock, statewide — from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, 2024:
- One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
- Deer, (antlered or antlerless) flintlock in WMUs 2b, 5c and 5d — from Dec. 26 through Jan. 27, 2024:
- One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
- Deer, (antlerless) extended regular firearms in WMUs 2b, 5c and 5d from Dec. 26 through Jan. 27, 2024:
- One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
- Deer, (antlerless) on military bases — hunting is permitted on days established by the U.S. Department of the Army at Letterkenny Army Depot, Franklin County; New Cumberland Army Depot, York County; and Fort Detrick, Raven Rock Site, Adams County:
- One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
Squirrels
- Squirrels (red, gray, black, and fox) combined — during the special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without a required license, from Sept. 9 through Sept. 23:
- Six daily, 18 in possession limit after first day.
- Squirrels (red, gray, black, and fox) combined — from Sept. 9 through Nov. 11, Sunday, Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday, Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 11-23 and Dec. 26 through Feb. 29, 2024:
- Six daily, 18 possession.
Rabbits
- Rabbit (cottontail) — during the special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without a required license, from Sept. 30 through Oct. 14:
- Four daily, 12 possession.
- Rabbit (cottontail) — from Oct. 14 through Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 11-23 and Dec. 26 through Feb. 29, 2024:
- Four daily, 12 possession.
- Hares (snowshoe rabbits) or varying hares — from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, 2024:
- One daily, three possession (statewide).
Woodchuck (groundhog)
- Woodchuck (groundhog) — from July 1 through Nov. 11, Sunday, Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday, Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24, and Dec. 11 through June 29, 2024:
- No limit.
Wild turkeys, spring gobblers
- Wild turkey (male or female) — in WMU 2b from Oct. 28 through Nov. 17 and Nov. 22-24; WMUs 1a, 1b, 4a, 4b, 4d and 4e from Oct. 28 through Nov. 4; WMUs 2a, 2f, 2g, 3a, 3b, 3c, 3d and 4c from Oct. 28 through Nov. 11; WMUs 2c, 2d and 2e from Oct. 28 through Nov. 11 and Nov. 22-24; WMU 5b from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2; WMUs 5a, 5c and 5d:
- Closed to fall turkey hunting.
- Spring gobbler (bearded bird only) — during special season for eligible junior hunters, with required license, and mentored hunters 16 and under, from April 27, 2024.
- Only one spring gobbler may be taken during this hunt. Hunting hours end at noon.
- Spring gobbler (bearded bird only) — from May 4-31, 2024.
- Daily limit one, season limit two (second spring gobbler may be only taken by persons who possess a valid special wild turkey license.)
- From May 4-18, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until noon. From May 20-31, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.
Pheasant, quail, grouse, sparrows, crows
- Pheasant — during the special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license, from Oct. 7-14:
- Two daily, six in possession.
- Male and female pheasants may be taken in all WMUs. There is no open season for taking pheasants in wild pheasant recovery areas, except within the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area, as authorized by executive order.
- Pheasant — from Oct. 21 through Nov. 11, Sunday, Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday, Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 11-23, and Dec. 26 through Feb. 29, 2024:
- Two daily, six in possession.
- Male and female pheasants may be taken in all WMUs. There is no open season for taking pheasants in wild pheasant recovery areas, except within the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area, as authorized by executive order.
- Bobwhite quail — from Sept. 1 through Nov. 11, Sunday, Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday, Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 11-23 and Dec. 26 through March 30, 2024:
- No limit. There is no open season for the taking of bobwhite quail in the Letterkenny Army Depot Bobwhite Quail Recovery Area.
- Ruffed grouse — from Oct. 14 through Nov. 11, Sunday, Nov. 12, Nov. 13-18, Sunday Nov. 19, Nov. 20-24 and Dec. 11-23:
- Two daily, six possession.
- Starling and English sparrow — no closed season, except during the regular firearms deer season:
- No limit.
- Crow — from Aug. 24 through March 24, 2024, on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday only:
- No limit.