PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that single-lane closures are expected on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Thursday, Aug. 31 for the placement of beams on the temporary Interstate 95 bridge that was put in place after a fire destroyed the original bridge back in June.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Interstate 95 South will be reduced to two lanes approaching and through the Cottman Avenue Interchange. Then, on Thursday, Aug. 31, Interstate 95 North will be reduced to two lanes within the same area.

Motorists are advised to avoid the work area or allow extra time for travel through the construction zone as significant backups will occur.

The interstate in northeast Philadelphia was closed after a fire destroyed the overpass back on June 11. A temporary structure was built and will be in place until the outside sections of the bridge are completed, which is estimated to be done later this year.

Traffic will then be shifted to the completed sections of the overpasses while the center section of the bridge is built in 2024.

Updates on the construction can be found by clicking here.