BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’ve ever wanted to pull a Thoreau and escape into the woods, this home in Bethel, Berks County, could be the place to do it.

Peeking out of a hillside with a roof covered in grass, 545 Beagle Road looks like a place you might expect to meet a hobbit right here in Pennsylvania.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The nearly 2,000-square-foot house sits on more than 10 acres of wooded land. There are between 4 and 10 feet of ground on the roof of the home, the current owner explains, and the grass on the roof can be mowed with a tractor.

Inside, the home has a pool and a spa, as well as a spiral staircase leading up to a loft area. The home has two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms.

There are about 170 yards of concrete used in the construction of the home, the owner says. It’s heated by a small propane stove, and the owner says that even without heat for a week in the winter, the coldest the home has ever gotten was 66 degrees.

The home, built in 2000, is listed for $799,000. Learn more about the listing here.