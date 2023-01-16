RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County woman was killed in a four vehicle crash after a driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 16 around 6:40 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Rt. 12 and located a 61-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.

State Police say witnesses reported a white Dodge Ram Sprinter Van traveling east at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles in a no-passing zone.

State Police say the van’s driver is in critical condition and was taken to Reading Hospital.

Two other drivers involved in the crash sustained minor injuries. State Police continue to investigate the crash.