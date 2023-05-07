PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Bars are a staple to any city, town, or borough. It’s where friends go to hang out after work. It’s where sports fans go to catch their favorite team. Pennsylvania is filled with bars all across the Keystone State.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best bars in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Mad Moose Tavern – 1101 N 2nd St, Harrisburg
- P.J. Whelihan’s Pub + Restaurant – 3882 Union Deposit Rd, Harrisburg
- The Millworks – 340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg
- Copper Pub & Grille – 580 N Mountain Rd, Harrisburg
- JB Lovedraft’s Micropub – 225 N 2nd St, Harrisburg
- The Sturges Speakeasy – 400 Forster St, Harrisburg
West Shore area
- Hook & Flask Still Works – 137 N Hanover St, Carlisle
- Desperate Times Brewery – 1201 Carlisle Springs Rd, Carlisle
- BarBQ Tavern – 1243 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle
- Market Cross Pub – 113 N Hanover St, Carlisle
- Mellow Mink Brewing – 4830 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Lancaster area
- Mad Chef Craft Brewing – 2023 Miller Rd E, East Petersburg
- Stubby’s Bar And Grille – 254 E Frederick St, Lancaster
- Bulls Head Public House – 14 E Main St, Lititz
- The Cat’s Meow – 215 S Charlotte St, Manheim
- Red Pin Bar & Grill – 1495 Millport Rd, Lancaster
York area
- Holy Hound Taproom – 57 W Market St, York
- Collusion Tap Works – 105 S Howard St, York
- Liquid Hero Brewing Company – 50 E N St, York
- Rockfish Public House – 110 N George St, York
- Fig & Barrel – 25 W Market St, York
Lebanon area
- Snitz Creek Brewery – 7 N 9th St, Lebanon
- William Penn Bar & Restaurant – 635 Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Downtown Lounge – 734 Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Gary’s Sports Bar & Grill – 414 N 7th St, Lebanon
- The Union Beer House – 1600 W Cumberland St, Lebanon
Gettysburg area
- The Garryowen Irish Pub – 126 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- The Gettysburger Company – 35 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- Reliance Mine Saloon – 380 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
- Blue & Gray Bar & Grill – 2 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
- Flying Bull Saloon – 28 Carlisle St, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- Liquid Art Brewing – 140 N Third St, Chambersburg
- Norland Pub – 454 Norland Ave, Chambersburg
- Legendz Bar – 464 Hollywell Ave, Chambersburg
- GearHouse Brewing – 253 Grant St, Chambersburg
- Relax Lounge & Grill – 1580 Orchard Dr, Chambersburg
Scranton area
- Slingshots Bar and Grill – 110 S Main St, Moscow
- The Bar and Company – 415 W Lackawanna Ave, Olyphant
- The 16th Ward – 306 Penn Ave, Scranton
- The Blogg Pub & Grill – 21 E Tioga St, Tunkhannock
- Shaffer’s Pub & Eatery – 3305 Birney Ave, Moosic
- Happy Valley Sports Bar – 516 Storrs St, Dickson City
Erie area
- Lavery Brewing – 128 W 12th St, Erie
- Shoreline Bar and Grille – 2 Sassafras Pier, Erie
- Uncle Daves Tiki Pool Bar – 3870 Peach St, Erie
- Bigbar – 14 E 10th St, Erie
- Oliver’s Rooftop – 130 E Front St, Erie
Philadelphia area
- Four Humours – 1712 N Hancock St, Philadelphia
- The Library Bar – 210 W Rittenhouse Sq, Philadelphia
- Attic Brewing Company – 137 Berkley St, Philadelphia
- Rec & Royal – 111 S 17th St, Philadelphia
- Graffiti Bar – 124 S 13th St, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- Cadence Cellars Speakeasy – 2400 Smallman St, Pittsburgh
- Pins Mechanical – 407 Cinema Dr, Pittsburgh
- Barcadia – 24 Market Square, Pittsburgh
- Commerce Bar – 128 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh
- Hidden Harbor – 1708 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh