PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Cafes give us coffee, tea, baked goods, breakfast/brunch, and even books! Cafes are also the prime hangout spot in the show ‘Friends.’ You don’t always have to go to a Starbucks to get that type of cafe atmosphere though.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best cafes in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- The Tiger Eye – 3418 Derry St, Harrisburg
- Yellow Bird Cafe – 1320 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
- Denim Coffee – 401 Walnut St, Harrisburg
- Tomato Pie Cafe – 3950 Tecport Dr, Harrisburg
- Good Brotha’s Book Cafe – 1419 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
Lancaster area
- Cafe One Eight – 18 W Orange St, Lancaster
- Square One Coffee – 145 N Duke St, Lancaster
- New Holland Coffee – 29 East King St, Lancaster
- Prince Street Cafe – 15 N Prince St, Lancaster
- Lancaster Beignet – 230 N Prince St, Lancaster
York area
- Prince Street Cafe – 2 W Market St, York
- The Green Bean Roasting Company – 100 S Beaver St, York
- Belmont Bean Co. – 18 S Belmont St, York
- The Hive Coffee House & Cafe – 3665 Bull Rd, York
- Joe StrEAT Cafe – 1968 Carlisle Rd, York
Lebanon area
- Ancestor Coffeehouse & Creperie – 119 Springwood Dr, Lebanon
- Sydney Roasting – 720 Quentin Rd, Lebanon
- Café Panache – 931 Russell Dr, Lebanon
- Timeless Cafe – 18 S 8th St, Lebanon
- City Watch Coffee – 1501 E Cumberland St, Lebanon
West Shore area
- Denim Coffee – 1 S Hanover St, Carlisle
- Caffe 101 – 101 Front St, Boiling Springs
- The Breeches Cafe at Allenberry Resort – 1559 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs
- Down To Earth Cafe – 100 Legacy Park Dr, Mechanicsburg
- The Cracked Pot Coffee Shop – 130 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
Gettysburg area
- Eighty two Cafe – 110 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- Waldo’s & Company – 17 Lincoln Square, Gettysburg
- Cottage Creperie – 33 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
- LeeBell’s Mercantile – 504 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
- Bantam Coffee Roasters – 82 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- Bori Delicias – 166 S Main St, Chambersburg
- Big Oak Cafe – 410 Stouffer Ave, Chambersburg
- Denim Coffee – 15 N Main St, Chambersburg
- Jordyn’s Caffé – 109 South Main St, Chambersburg
- Brussel’s Cafe – 55 N Main St, Chambersburg
Erie area
- Ember + Forge – 401 State St, Erie
- Pressed – 1535 W 8th St, Erie
- Purrista Cat Cafe – 30 W 8th St, Erie
- Tipsy Bean – 2425 Peach St, Erie
- Brew Ha Ha – 2612 W 8th St, Erie
Scranton area
- Adezzo – 515 Center St, Scranton
- Northern Light Espresso Bar – 536 Spruce St, Scranton
- Zummo’s Cafe – 918 Marion St, Scranton
- Blackwatch Cafe – 239 Arthur Ave, Scranton
- Sunrise Cafe – 212 Depot St, Clarks Summit
Philadelphia area
- Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books – 5445 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
- Elixr Coffee Roasters – 207 S Sydenham St, Philadelphia
- Alchemy Coffee – 119 S 21st St, Philadelphia
- Café Com Leite – 117 S Main St, Philadelphia
- Gran Caffe L’Aquila – 1716 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- The Big Idea Bookstore and Cafe – 4812 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
- Commonplace Coffee – 5827 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
- Arriviste Coffee Roasters – 5730 Ellsworth Ave, Pittsburgh
- The Butterwood Bake Consortium – 5222 Butler St, Pittsburgh
- Delanie’s Coffee – 1737 E Carson St, Pittsburgh