Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Pennsylvania using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#25. Penn State York

– Acceptance rate: 85%

– Net price: $19,581

– Enrollment: 783 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Diversity grade: A

— Safety grade: A

— Value grade: A

#24. Saint Francis University

– Acceptance rate: 59%

– Net price: $29,393

– Enrollment: 1,484 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Safety grade: A

— Athletics grade: A-

— Academics grade: B+

#23. Susquehanna University

– Acceptance rate: 73%

– Net price: $26,597

– Enrollment: 2,214 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Academics grade: B+

— Value grade: B+

— Diversity grade: B

#22. Saint Joseph’s University

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $35,780

– Enrollment: 3,945 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Value grade: A-

— Diversity grade: B+

— Athletics grade: B

#21. Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $16,496

– Enrollment: 570 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Safety grade: A

— Value grade: A-

— Campus grade: A-

#20. Duquesne University

– Acceptance rate: 77%

– Net price: $32,408

– Enrollment: 5,292 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Location grade: A+

— Value grade: A-

— Professors grade: A-

#19. Dickinson College

– Acceptance rate: 52%

– Net price: $37,342

– Enrollment: 2,124 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Academics grade: A

— Diversity grade: A-

— Professors grade: A

#18. University of Scranton

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $36,093

– Enrollment: 3,499 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Campus food grade: A

— Value grade: A-

— Campus grade: A

#17. Muhlenberg College

– Acceptance rate: 62%

– Net price: $35,152

– Enrollment: 2,016 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Campus food grade: A+

— Academics grade: A-

— Value grade: A-

#16. Thomas Jefferson University

– Acceptance rate: 70%

– Net price: $29,255

– Enrollment: 3,216 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Value grade: A

— Diversity grade: A

— Professors grade: A

#15. Temple University

– Acceptance rate: 71%

– Net price: $23,254

– Enrollment: 24,915 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Party grade: A+

— Diversity grade: A

— Athletics grade: A

#14. Franklin & Marshall College

– Acceptance rate: 37%

– Net price: $28,038

– Enrollment: 2,236 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Academics grade: A

— Diversity grade: A

— Value grade: A-

#13. Drexel University

– Acceptance rate: 77%

– Net price: $39,463

– Enrollment: 13,156 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Diversity grade: A+

— Location grade: A+

— Professors grade: A

#12. Gettysburg College

– Acceptance rate: 48%

– Net price: $34,850

– Enrollment: 2,517 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Academics grade: A

— Campus food grade: A

— Value grade: A-

#11. Bryn Mawr College

– Acceptance rate: 38%

– Net price: $37,015

– Enrollment: 1,421 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A

— Academics grade: A+

— Diversity grade: A

— Campus grade: A-

#10. Bucknell University

– Acceptance rate: 38%

– Net price: $39,359

– Enrollment: 3,686 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A

— Academics grade: A+

— Professors grade: A+

— Value grade: A

#9. Lafayette College

– Acceptance rate: 36%

– Net price: $28,735

– Enrollment: 2,457 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A

— Value grade: A+

— Academics grade: A

— Diversity grade: A

#8. University of Pittsburgh

– Acceptance rate: 64%

– Net price: $22,346

– Enrollment: 18,298 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A

— Professors grade: A+

— Location grade: A+

— Student life grade: A+

#7. Villanova University

– Acceptance rate: 31%

– Net price: $38,303

– Enrollment: 6,793 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A+

— Academics grade: A+

— Value grade: A+

— Athletics grade: A+

#6. Penn State

– Acceptance rate: 56%

– Net price: $26,151

– Enrollment: 39,321 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A+

— Athletics grade: A+

— Party grade: A+

— Professors grade: A+

#5. Lehigh University

– Acceptance rate: 50%

– Net price: $29,098

– Enrollment: 5,374 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A+

— Academics grade: A+

— Value grade: A+

— Party grade: A+

#4. Haverford College

– Acceptance rate: 18%

– Net price: $25,215

– Enrollment: 1,419 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A+

— Academics grade: A+

— Value grade: A+

— Diversity grade: A

#3. Swarthmore College

– Acceptance rate: 9%

– Net price: $20,360

– Enrollment: 1,437 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A+

— Academics grade: A+

— Value grade: A+

— Diversity grade: A+

#2. Carnegie Mellon University

– Acceptance rate: 17%

– Net price: $36,983

– Enrollment: 6,341 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A+

— Academics grade: A+

— Value grade: A+

— Diversity grade: A+

#1. University of Pennsylvania

– Acceptance rate: 9%

– Net price: $24,167

– Enrollment: 9,960 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A+

— Academics grade: A+

— Value grade: A+

— Diversity grade: A+