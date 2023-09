(STACKER) – For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Pennsylvania using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#30. Franklin County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 155,592

– Median home value: $194,900 (72% own)

– Median rent: $942 (28% own)

– Median household income: $66,329

– Top public schools: Greencastle-Antrim Senior High School (grade A minus), Greencastle-Antrim Elementary School (grade B+), Guilford Hills Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Mercersburg Academy (grade A+), Cumberland Valley Christian School (grade B minus), Shalom Christian Academy (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Greencastle (grade A minus), Shippensburg (grade B+), Southampton Township (grade B+)

#29. Luzerne County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 324,825

– Median home value: $133,600 (68% own)

– Median rent: $824 (32% own)

– Median household income: $56,534

– Top public schools: Wycallis Elementary School (grade A minus), Dallas Elementary School (grade B+), Salem Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School (grade A+), MMI Preparatory School (grade A), Immanuel Christian School – Hazleton, PA (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Conyngham (grade A), Dallas (grade A), Larksville (grade A)

#28. Lycoming County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 114,274

– Median home value: $165,000 (70% own)

– Median rent: $834 (30% own)

– Median household income: $58,177

– Top public schools: Lyter Elementary School (grade A minus), Loyalsock Township Middle School (grade A minus), Loyalsock Township Senior High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: St. John Neumann Regional Academy (grade A minus), St. John Neumann Elementary School (grade unavailable), Bald Eagle School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Faxon (grade A+), Muncy (grade A minus), Hughesville (grade A minus)

#27. Columbia County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 65,013

– Median home value: $161,900 (70% own)

– Median rent: $828 (30% own)

– Median household income: $55,572

– Top public schools: Central Columbia Middle School (grade A), Central Columbia Elementary School (grade A minus), Central Columbia Senior High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Columbia County Christian School (grade B), Bloomsburg Christian School (grade B minus), Greenwood Friends School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Orange Township (grade A), Espy (grade A), Lightstreet (grade A minus)

#26. Adams County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 103,782

– Median home value: $217,600 (78% own)

– Median rent: $973 (22% own)

– Median household income: $72,492

– Top public schools: Gettysburg Area Middle School (grade B+), New Oxford Elementary School (grade B+), Gettysburg Area High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Delone Catholic High School (grade B), St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School – Conewago Campus (grade unavailable), St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School – McSherrystown Campus (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lake Heritage (grade A), Cumberland Township (grade A), Gettysburg (grade A minus)

#25. Washington County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 209,090

– Median home value: $178,600 (76% own)

– Median rent: $820 (24% own)

– Median household income: $68,787

– Top public schools: Peters Township Middle School (grade A), Peters Township High School (grade A), Pleasant Valley Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: First Love Christian Academy (grade A minus), Tri-State Christian Academy (grade B), Faith Christian School (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: McMurray (grade A+), Thompsonville (grade A), Canonsburg (grade A minus)

#24. Beaver County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 168,260

– Median home value: $154,500 (73% own)

– Median rent: $762 (27% own)

– Median household income: $62,152

– Top public schools: Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School (grade A minus), Dutch Ridge Elementary School (grade A minus), South Side Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Beaver County Christian School (grade A minus), Ss. Peter & Paul School (grade unavailable), Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Chippewa Township (grade A), Beaver (grade A minus), Brighton Township (grade A minus)

#23. Lebanon County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 142,486

– Median home value: $185,100 (70% own)

– Median rent: $925 (30% own)

– Median household income: $66,164

– Top public schools: Lingle Avenue Elementary School (grade A), Forge Road Elementary School (grade A), Pine Street Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: New Covenant Christian School (grade B minus), Myerstown Mennonite School (grade unavailable), Fairview Mennonite School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Cleona (grade A minus), Palmyra (grade A minus), Cornwall (grade A minus)

#22. Mercer County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 111,216

– Median home value: $129,900 (71% own)

– Median rent: $704 (29% own)

– Median household income: $52,810

– Top public schools: Artman Elementary School (grade A minus), Karen A. Ionta Elementary School (grade A minus), Delahunty Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Kennedy Catholic High School (grade B+), Saint John Paul II Elementary School (grade A), St. Michael School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Grove City (grade A minus), Pine Township (grade A minus), South Pymatuning Township (grade B+)

#21. Union County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 43,094

– Median home value: $191,700 (72% own)

– Median rent: $794 (28% own)

– Median household income: $61,807

– Top public schools: Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School (grade A), Lewisburg High School (grade A), Linntown Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Shady Grove Christian School (grade unavailable), Morning Star Mennonite School (grade unavailable), Buffalo Creek Parochial School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lewisburg (grade A), Linntown (grade A), West Buffalo Township (grade B+)

#20. Monroe County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 168,128

– Median home value: $182,000 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,229 (22% own)

– Median household income: $72,679

– Top public schools: Stroudsburg High School (grade A minus), Smithfield Elementary School (grade B+), East Stroudsburg Senior High School South (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School (grade A minus), Gregory the Great Academy (grade B), Notre Dame Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Smithfield Township (grade A minus), Pocono Township (grade B+), Coolbaugh Township (grade B+)

#19. Pike County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 58,345

– Median home value: $197,600 (85% own)

– Median rent: $1,204 (15% own)

– Median household income: $71,360

– Top public schools: Delaware Valley High School (grade A minus), Dingman-Delaware Middle School (grade B+), Shohola Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: New Life Christian Day School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Milford Township (grade A minus), Matamoras (grade B+), Milford (grade B)

#18. Berks County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 426,967

– Median home value: $195,900 (71% own)

– Median rent: $985 (29% own)

– Median household income: $69,272

– Top public schools: Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School (grade A), West Reading Elementary Center (grade A), Wilson High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Blue Mountain Academy (grade A), The King’s Academy (grade A minus), High Point Baptist Academy (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Colony Park (grade A+), Whitfield (grade A+), West Reading (grade A+)

#17. Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 355,107

– Median home value: $162,300 (78% own)

– Median rent: $757 (22% own)

– Median household income: $64,708

– Top public schools: Franklin Regional Senior High School (grade A), Sunrise Elementary School (grade A), McCullough Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: The Kiski School (grade A+), Greensburg Central Catholic High School (grade A minus), Valley School of Ligonier (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Murrysville (grade A+), North Huntingdon Township (grade A), Level Green (grade A)

#16. York County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 454,605

– Median home value: $191,000 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,025 (25% own)

– Median household income: $72,543

– Top public schools: York Suburban Senior High School (grade A), Dallastown Elementary School (grade A), Indian Rock Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: York Country Day School (grade A), Logos Academy (grade A minus), York Catholic Middle & High School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Grantley (grade A+), Stonybrook (grade A), East York (grade A)

#15. Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 215,529

– Median home value: $160,600 (65% own)

– Median rent: $844 (35% own)

– Median household income: $58,366

– Top public schools: Waverly School (grade A), South Abington School (grade A), Abington Heights Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Scranton Preparatory School (grade A), Holy Cross High School (grade B+), St. Clare/St. Paul Elementary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Clarks Green (grade A), Chinchilla (grade A), Clarks Summit (grade A)

#14. Erie County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 271,903

– Median home value: $144,100 (67% own)

– Median rent: $787 (33% own)

– Median household income: $55,949

– Top public schools: Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy (grade A+), Fairview Elementary School (grade A), Fairview High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Mercyhurst Preparatory School (grade A), Erie First Christian Academy (grade A minus), Cathedral Preparatory School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Avonia (grade A), Fairview (grade A minus), Millcreek Township (grade A minus)

#13. Butler County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 192,561

– Median home value: $228,000 (77% own)

– Median rent: $908 (23% own)

– Median household income: $77,065

– Top public schools: Haine Middle School (grade A), Haine Elementary School (grade A), Connoquenessing Valley Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: North Catholic High School (grade A), Portersville Christian School (grade A minus), Butler Catholic School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Seven Fields (grade A+), Cranberry Township (grade A), Jackson Township (grade A)

#12. Northampton County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 311,359

– Median home value: $232,500 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,173 (28% own)

– Median household income: $77,103

– Top public schools: The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (grade A), Shafer Elementary School (grade A), Williams Township Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Moravian Academy (grade A+), Bethlehem Catholic High School (grade A minus), Notre Dame High School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Lower Nazareth Township (grade A), Tatamy (grade A), Forks Township (grade A)

#11. Montour County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 18,198

– Median home value: $198,500 (68% own)

– Median rent: $815 (32% own)

– Median household income: $64,858

– Top public schools: Danville Area Senior High School (grade A minus), Liberty-Valley Elementary School (grade A minus), Danville Area Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: St. Joseph School (grade unavailable), St. Cyril Preschool & Kindergarten (grade unavailable), Creek Side School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Danville (grade A), Valley Township (grade A), Mahoning Township (grade A minus)

#10. Centre County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 158,879

– Median home value: $254,500 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,043 (37% own)

– Median household income: $64,995

– Top public schools: State College Area High School (grade A+), Radio Park Elementary School (grade A), Park Forest Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Grace Prep High School (grade A), Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy (grade A minus), Centre County Christian Academy (grade A)

– Top places to live: Park Forest Village (grade A+), Boalsburg (grade A+), Houserville (grade A+)

#9. Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 550,480

– Median home value: $229,300 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,114 (30% own)

– Median household income: $73,688

– Top public schools: Manheim Township High School (grade A), Nitrauer School (grade A), Reidenbaugh Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Linden Hall (grade A+), Lancaster Country Day School (grade A+), Veritas Academy (grade A)

– Top places to live: Manheim Township (grade A+), Landisville (grade A), Millersville (grade A minus)

#8. Dauphin County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 284,199

– Median home value: $181,400 (64% own)

– Median rent: $1,014 (36% own)

– Median household income: $66,480

– Top public schools: Hershey High School (grade A+), Infinity Charter School (grade A+), Hershey Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Covenant Christian Academy (grade A), Bishop McDevitt High School (grade A minus), Milton Hershey School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Hershey (grade A+), Paxtang (grade A), Hummelstown (grade A)

#7. Cumberland County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 257,333

– Median home value: $217,300 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,060 (29% own)

– Median household income: $77,001

– Top public schools: Cumberland Valley High School (grade A), Hampden Elementary School (grade A), Eisenhower Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Harrisburg Academy (grade A+), Trinity High School (grade A minus), West Shore Christian Academy (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Camp Hill (grade A+), Hampden Township (grade A+), Upper Allen Township (grade A)

#6. Lehigh County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 372,492

– Median home value: $224,700 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,156 (35% own)

– Median household income: $69,440

– Top public schools: Fred J. Jaindl Elementary School (grade A+), Cetronia Elementary School (grade A), Parkland High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Allentown Central Catholic High School (grade A), Salem Christian School (grade A minus), St. Thomas More Catholic School (grade B)

– Top places to live: Breinigsville (grade A+), Trexlertown (grade A+), Dorneyville (grade A)

#5. Bucks County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 643,872

– Median home value: $351,700 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,323 (22% own)

– Median household income: $99,302

– Top public schools: Central Bucks High School – East (grade A+), Central Bucks High School – West (grade A+), Bucks County Montessori Charter School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: George School (grade A+), Solebury School (grade A+), Holy Ghost Preparatory School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Buckingham Township (grade A+), Warwick Township (grade A+), Newtown (grade A+)

#4. Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 1,246,116

– Median home value: $171,400 (65% own)

– Median rent: $962 (35% own)

– Median household income: $66,659

– Top public schools: North Allegheny High School (grade A+), Franklin Elementary School (grade A+), Fox Chapel Area High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Shady Side Academy (grade A+), Winchester Thurston School (grade A+), Sewickley Academy (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Aspinwall (grade A+), Fox Chapel (grade A+), Franklin Park (grade A+)

#3. Delaware County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 573,883

– Median home value: $257,100 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,166 (31% own)

– Median household income: $80,398

– Top public schools: Radnor Senior High School (grade A+), Ithan Elementary School (grade A+), Strath Haven High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The Episcopal Academy (grade A+), Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy (grade A+), The Agnes Irwin School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Swarthmore (grade A+), Rose Valley (grade A+), Nether Providence Township (grade A+)

#2. Chester County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 531,704

– Median home value: $384,100 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,445 (25% own)

– Median household income: $109,969

– Top public schools: Conestoga Senior High School (grade A+), Downingtown STEM Academy (grade A+), Unionville High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Westtown School (grade A+), Malvern Preparatory School (grade A+), Devon Preparatory School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Chesterbrook (grade A+), Devon (grade A+), Exton (grade A+)

#1. Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

– Population: 850,890

– Median home value: $338,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,393 (28% own)

– Median household income: $99,361

– Top public schools: Lower Merion High School (grade A+), Harriton Senior High School (grade A+), The Souderton Charter School Collaborative (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The Baldwin School (grade A+), The Hill School (grade A+), The Haverford School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Ardmore (grade A+), Penn Wynne (grade A+), Narberth (grade A+)