PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Diners, drive-ins, and dives but only the diners! Diners bring people delicious meals for cheap prices! Feelings breakfast or maybe a sandwich for lunch, well diners have you covered!
abc27 has compiled a list of the best diners in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- City Line Diner – 3302 Derry St, Harrisburg
- Keystone Restaurant – 1000 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
- Progress Diner – 314 S Progress Ave, Harrisburg
- Capitol Diner – 800 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg
- Highspire Diner – 255 2nd St, Highspire
West Shore area
- Diener’s – 135 W Main St, Mechanicsburg
- New Silver Spring Diner – 6520 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- Sunlight Diner – 4729 Gettysburg Rd, Mechanicsburg
- Middlesex Diner – 1803 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle
- The Hampden Diner – 6055 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Lancaster area
- Neptune Diner – 924 N Prince St, Lancaster
- Route 66 – 45 W Liberty St, Lancaster
- On Orange – 108 W Orange St, Lancaster
- Lyndon Diner – 1370 Manheim Pike, Lancaster
- Alice’s Diner – 1665 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster
York area
- Lyndon Diner – 1353 Kenneth Rd, York
- Round The Clock Diner – 222 Arsenal Rd, York
- ROOST Uncommon Kitchen – 35 W Market St, York
- Mezzogiorno – 34 W Philadelphia St, York
- Central Family Restaurant – 400 N George St, York
Lebanon area
- Heisey’s Diner – 1740 State Rt 72 N, Lebanon
- Mel’s Diner – 8 E Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Hearth Family Restaurant – 2550 W Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Schwalm’s Restaurant – 213 E Penn Ave, Lebanon
- Quentin Tavern – 81 W Main St, Lebanon
Gettysburg area
- Lincoln Diner – 32 Carlisle St, Gettysburg
- Gettysburg Family Restaurant – 1275 York Rd, Gettysburg
- Ernie’s Texas Lunch – 58 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- Food 101 – 101 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- Hunt’s Battlefield Fries & Cafe – 61 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- The Chambersburg Family Diner – 1110 Lincoln Way, Chambersburg
- Hickory Ridge Restaurant – 3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
- Capital Restaurant – 412 N 2nd St, Chambersburg
- New Texas Lunch – 108 Lincoln Way W, Chambersburg
- 30 West Family Restaurant – 1021 Lincoln Way W, Chambersburg
Northumberland County/Bloomsburg area
- Timber Creek Family Restaurant – 1045 W Valley Rd, Elysburg
- Heeter’s Drive-In – Rte 54, Riverside
- Palmer’s Diner – 8816 State Rte 61, Marshallton
- Little Addy’s – 438 Market St, Sunbury
- Bloomsburg Diner – 161 E Main St, Bloomsburg
Williamsport area
- Peg & Bills Diner II – 1410 Memorial Ave, Williamsport
- Dolly’s Diner – 1849 E 3rd St, Williamsport
- The Buttery Biscuit – 715 W Southern Ave, South Williamsport
- Dollys Diner – 701 Park Ave, Williamsport
- Johnson’s Cafe – 334 Broad St, Montoursville
Scranton area
- E-Lane’s Diner – 10 Lonesome Rd, Old Forge
- Marie’s Diner – 207 McAlpine St, Duryea
- Boulevard Diner – 1800 Boulevard Ave, Scranton
- Terry’s Diner – 4118 Birney Ave, Moosic
- The Scratch Kitchen & Anthracite Room – 1335 N River St, Plains
Erie area
- Gem City Dinor – 3545 W 12th St, Erie
- Lawrence Park Dinor – 4019 Main St, Erie
- Zodiac Dinor – 2516 State St, Erie
- Avanti’s – 1662 West 8th St, Erie
- The Original Breakfast Place – 2340 E 38th St, Erie
Philadelphia area
- Penrose Diner – 2016 Penrose Ave, Philadelphia
- Dutch Eating Place – 1136 Arch St, Philadelphia
- Sam’s Morning Glory Diner – 735 S 10th St, Philadelphia
- Silk City Diner & Lounge – 435 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
- Sabrina’s Café – Art Museum – 1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- P&G’s Pamela’s Diner – 60 21st St, Pittsburgh
- DeLuca’s Diner – 2015 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
- Upstreet Diner – 1711 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
- Don’s Diner – 1729 Eckert St, Pittsburgh
- Nadine’s – 19 S 27th St, Pittsburgh