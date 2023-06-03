PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Diners, drive-ins, and dives but only the diners! Diners bring people delicious meals for cheap prices! Feelings breakfast or maybe a sandwich for lunch, well diners have you covered!

abc27 has compiled a list of the best diners in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.

Harrisburg area

West Shore area

Lancaster area

York area

Lebanon area

Gettysburg area

Chambersburg area

Northumberland County/Bloomsburg area

Williamsport area

Scranton area

Erie area

Philadelphia area

Pittsburgh area