PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Keystone State is full of delicious treats. From whoopie pies, to pretzels and tomato pies, you can eat your heart out throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

Food Network put together a list of what they believe are some of the best treats that could be found in Pennsylvania.

Tomato Pie

Homemade Philadelphia Tomato PIe with Grated Cheese (Getty)

This pizza-esque snack is really simple: a crust, red sauce, and some cheese. Many bakeries in the Keystone State, especially in Philadelphia, sell this delicious food. Sometimes these pies are also dusted with oregano.

Pierogies

(Getty Images)

These dumplings with potato filling are popular in the state. Food Network says that are especially popular near the Polish Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Pierogies can be filled with potato, chees,e sauerkraut, mushrooms, and even berries in some instances.

Tastykakes

Tastykake is a beloved bakery company in Pennsylvania with Cupkakes, Krimpets, and more. Food Network notes that many Pennsylvanians love the Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes and Butterscotch Krimpets.

Wilbur’s Chocolate

The famous Wilbur’s Buds made their debut before the iconic Hershey Kisses. This central Pennsylvania-based chocolate company has a large store in Lititz Lancaster County. You can even see the chocolate makers at work creating the sweet treats from inside the shop.

Mushroom Strudel

Strudel stuffed with mushrooms and vegetables (Getty Images)

Food Network states that roughly half of America’s mushrooms are grown in Chester County. Mushroom strudels consist of filo pastry and can sometimes be filled with mushrooms and cheese. Some strudels use multiple types of mushrooms and different kinds of puff pastry.

Shoofly Pie

Freshly baked shoofly pie with molasses and sugar. Shoofly pie is a molasses pie or cake that developed its traditional form or recipe among the Pennsylvania Dutch in the 1880s.

A summertime dessert, this treat was started using the Shoo Fly molasses brand, which was popular in the late 19th century. The “wet-bottom” molasses pie that the Midstate loves best has a thin pastry crust on the bottom, a sugary crumb cake topping, and a middle layer of molasses that gets cooked so it sets, but still remains gooey.

Scrapple

The traditional breakfast food of Pennsylvania Dutch Country was developed to minimize food waste, using leftover pork trimmings that were left over from butchering and mixed with corn meal, then formed into a block-shaped loaf. It’s then sliced and fried. In Pennsylvania, you either love scrapple or hate it.

Philly Cheesesteak

Images from the city of Philadelphia. (Getty)

You can’t talk about Pennsylvania food without mentioning the cheesesteak. The proper Philly cheesesteak is made with sliced and griddle-fried beef, with or without onions, topped with Cheez Whiz, American, or Provolone, on a long crusty roll.