(WHTM) – Golfers will be blooming this spring and looking for the best places to golf.

Warm weather and clear skies make for perfect golfing conditions. Whether you are older or younger, golf can be played by any generation and can lead to core memories for children.

abc27 has compiled a list of the best golf courses in Pennsylvania, according to Google.

Harrisburg area

Lancaster area

York area

Gettysburg area

Chambersburg area

Scranton area

Erie area

Philadelphia area

Pittsburgh area