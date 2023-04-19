(WHTM) – Golfers will be blooming this spring and looking for the best places to golf.
Warm weather and clear skies make for perfect golfing conditions. Whether you are older or younger, golf can be played by any generation and can lead to core memories for children.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best golf courses in Pennsylvania, according to Google.
Harrisburg area
- Cumberland Golf Club – 2395 Ritner Hwy, Carlisle
- Sportsman’s Golf Course – 3800 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg
- Dauphin Highlands Golf Course – 650 S Harrisburg St, Harrisburg
- The Country Club of Harrisburg – 401 Fishing Creek Valley Rd, Harrisburg
- Colonial Golf and Tennis Club – 4901 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg
Lancaster area
- Lancaster Golf Academy – 131 Elmwood Rd Suite 201, Lancaster
- Meadia Heights Golf Club – 402 Golf Rd, Lancaster
- Overlook Golf Course – 2040 Lititz Pike, Lancaster
- Willow Valley Golf Course – 2400 Willow Street Pike, Lancaster
- Lancaster Country Club – 1466 New Holland Pike, Lancaster
York area
- Regents’ Glen Country Club – 1000 Golf Club Dr, York
- Grandview Golf Course – 2779 Carlisle Rd, York
- Out Door Country Club – 1157 Detwiler Dr, York
- Bridgewater Golf Club – 601 Chestnut Hill Rd, York
- Honey Run Golf Club – 3131 S Salem Church Rd, York
Gettysburg area
- Meadow Brook Golf Course – 835 Goulden Rd, Gettysburg
- Cedar Ridge Golf Course – 1225 Barlow Two Taverns Rd, Gettysburg
- The Links at Gettysburg – 601 Mason Dixon Rd, Gettysburg
- Gettysburg National Golf Club – 4099 Bullfrog Rd, Fairfield
- Flatbush Golf Course – 940 Littlestown Rd, Littlestown
Chambersburg area
- Chambersburg Country Club – 3646 Scotland Rd, Chambersburg
- Conocodell Golf Club – 112 Coldspring Rd, Fayetteville
- Penn National Golf Club & Inn – 3720 Club House Dr, Fayetteville
- Caledonia Golf Club – 9515 Golf Course Rd, Fayetteville
- South Mountain Golf Course – 9632 Swamp Rd, Fayetteville
Scranton area
- Pine Hills Country Club – 140 S Keyser Ave, Taylor
- Glenmaura National Golf Club – 100 Glenmaura National Blvd, Moosic
- The Country Club of Scranton – 1001 Morgan Hwy, Clarks Summit
- Summit Hills Golf Course – 1235 Country Club Rd, Clarks Summit
- Four Seasons Golf Club – 332 Slocum Ave, Exeter
Erie area
- J.C. Martin Golf Course – 652 Shunpike Rd, Erie
- Erie Golf Club – 6050 Old Zuck Rd, Erie
- Lawrence Park Golf Club – 3700 E Lake Rd, Erie
- Harbor Ridge Golf Course – 3730 Harbor Ridge Trail, Erie
- Whispering Woods Golf Club – 7214 Grubb Rd, Erie
Philadelphia area
- Bala Golf Club – 2200 Belmont Ave, Philadelphia
- Walnut Lane Golf Club – 800 Walnut Ln, Philadelphia
- Karakung Golf Course – 7400 Lansdowne Ave, Philadelphia
- St. Martin’s Golf Course – 415 W Willow Grove Ave, Philadelphia
- John F. Byrne Golf Club – 9550 Leon St, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- Bob O’Connor Golf Course – 5370 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh
- Mt. Lebanon Golf Course – 1000 Pine Ave, Pittsburgh
- Chartiers Country Club – 601 Baldwin Rd, Pittsburgh
- Edgewood Country Club – 100 Churchill Rd, Pittsburgh
- South Hills Country Club – 4305 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh