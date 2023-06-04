PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pizza, pasta, calamari, stromboli, and cannolis are all popular Italian dishes so where in Pennsylvania could you find Italian cuisine?
abc27 has compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Fabio’s Restaurant & Authentic Italian Cuisine – 108 Kelley Ct, Grantville
- Gabriella Italian Ristorante – 3907 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg
- Fenicci’s of Hershey – 102 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey
- Vino Restaurant – 6049 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg
- Italian Delight – 490 Bow Creek Rd, Grantville
West Shore area
- Davinci Italian Eatery – 6617 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- Marcello’s – 900 Cavalry Rd, Carlisle
- Bacco Pizzeria And Wine Bar – 5523 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- Anile’s Ristorante & Pizzeria – 6 Front St, Boiling Springs
- Nonna Ilva – 204 N Hanover St, Carlisle
Lancaster area
- LUCA – 436 W James St, Lancaster
- Pasquale’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria – 1657 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster
- Valentino’s Cafe – 132 Rider Ave, Lancaster
- Lombardo’s Restaurant – 216 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster
- Capricio’s – 303 Airport Dr, Smoketown
York area
- Tutoni’s – 108 N George St, York
- Victor’s Italian Restaurant – 554 S Ogontz St, York
- Mezzogiorno – 34 W Philadelphia St, York
- Aviano’s Corner Trattoria – 101 S Duke St, York
- Vincenzo’s Place – 2509 S George St, York
Lebanon area
- Trattoria Fratelli – 502 E Lehman St, Lebanon
- Gabby’s Italian Bistro – 452 E Cumberland St, Lebanon
- A & M Pizzeria – 626 Quentin Rd, Lebanon
- Mannino’s Pizza – 230 E Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Mancino’s Pizza and Catering – 2294 Lebanon Valley Mall, Lebanon
Gettysburg area
- La Bella Italia – 402 York St, Gettysburg
- Antica Napoli Pizza – 39 N Washington St, Gettysburg
- Mamma Ventura Restaurant & Lounge – 13 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- Food 101 – 101 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- Deliso Pizza – 829 Biglerville Rd, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- Italian Village Restaurant – 5267 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
- Mario’s Italian Restaurant – 831 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg
- Rosalie’s Grill – 1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg
- Benny’s Italian Restaurant – 1910 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg
- Rasco’s Pizzeria – 883 S Main St, Chambersburg
Northumberland County/Bloomsburg area
- Ghezzi’s Restaurant & Lounge – 4181 State Rte 61, Paxinos
- Rose Marie’s – 26 E Main St, Bloomsburg
- Original Italian Pizza & Restaurant – 114 Northumberland Dr, Elysburg
- Carini Pizza – 252 Mill St, Danville
- Two Guys From Italy Restaurant – Anthra Plaza Shopg C, Shamokin
Williamsport area
- Filippo’s Italian Restaurant – 24 E Southern Ave, South Williamsport
- DiSalvo’s – 341 E 4th St, Williamsport
- Franco’s Lounge – 12 W 4th St, Williamsport
- The StoneHouse – 343 Pine St, Williamsport
- Morrone’s Cafe & Lounge – 738 W 4th St, Williamsport
Allentown area
- Nonna Sulina’s Italian Kitchen – 5000 Bath Pike, Bethlehem
- Teresa’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria – 6561 Tilghman St, Allentown
- Fiamma Italian Grill – 2118 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem
- Vivo Italian Kitchen – 4558 Crackersport Rd, Allentown
- Tre Scalini – 221 E Broad St, Bethlehem
Scranton area
- Casa Bella – 330 W Market St, Scranton
- Colarusso’s Cafe – 725 Main St, Avoca
- Cafe Rinaldi – 426 S Main St, Old Forge
- Anthony’s of Old Forge – 202 S Main St, Old Forge
- Amadeo’s – 4001 Birney Ave, Moosic
Erie area
- Colao’s Ristorante – 2826 Plum St, Erie
- Mi Scuzi Ristorante Italiano – 2641 Myrtle St, Erie
- Valerio’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria – 2179 W 32nd St, Erie
- The Cork 1794 – 900 W Erie Plaza Dr, Erie
- Mama’s Restaurant – 7666 W Ridge Rd, Fairview
Philadelphia area
- Gran Caffe L’Aquila – 1716 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
- Trattoria Carina – 2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia
- Little Nonna’s – 1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
- Barbuzzo – 110 S 13th St, Philadelphia
- Giorgio On Pine – 1328 Pine St, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- DiAnoia’s Eatery – 2549 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
- Alla Famiglia – 804 E Warrington Ave, Pittsburgh
- Cucina Vitale – 2516 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
- Sienna Mercato – 942 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
- Severina – 1330 Center Ave, Pittsburgh