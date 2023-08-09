PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Need a quiet place to write a paper, do school work, or just need to collect your thoughts? Libraries can give you that space you need to put headphones on, play some music, and relax, not to mention you can find a good read as well.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best libraries in Pennsylvania, according to Google.
Harrisburg area
- Madeline L. Olewine Memorial Library – 2410 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
- McCormick Riverfront Library – 101 Walnut St, Harrisburg
- Kline Library – 530 S 29th St, Harrisburg
- East Shore Area Library – 4501 Ethel St, Harrisburg
- William H. & Marion C. Alexander Family Library – 200 W 2nd St, Hummelstown
West Shore area
- East Pennsboro Library – 98 S Enola Dr, Enola
- Cleve J. Fredricksen Library – 100 N 19th St, Camp Hill
- Simpson Library – 16 N Walnut St, Mechanicsburg
- Bosler Memorial Library – 158 W High St, Carlisle
Lancaster area
- Milanof-Schock Library – 1184 Anderson Ferry Rd, Mount Joy
- Lititz Public Library – 651 Kissel Hill Rd, Lititz
- Manheim Township Public Library – 595 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster
- Lancaster Public Library – 151 N Queen St, Lancaster
York area
- Martin Library – 159 E Market St, York
- Kaltreider-Benfer Library – 147 S Charles St, Red Lion
- Village Library – 35 N Main St STE C, Jacobus
- Kreutz Creek Library – 66 Walnut Springs Rd, Hellam Township
- Dover Area Community Library – 3700-3 Davidsburg Rd, Dover
Lebanon area
- Lebanon Community Library – 125 N 7th St, Lebanon
- Palmyra Public Library – 50 Landings Dr, Annville
- Annville Free Library – 216 E Main St, Annville
- Myerstown Community Library – 199 N College St, Myerstown
- Matthews Public Library – 102 W Main St, Fredericksburg
Gettysburg area
- Littlestown Library – 232 N Queen St, Littlestown
- Adams County Public Library – 140 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
- Harbaugh-Thomas Library – 59 W York St, Biglerville
Chambersburg area
- Coyle Free Library – 102 N Main St, Chambersburg
- Grove Family Library – 101 Ragged Edge Rd, Chambersburg
- Lilian S. Besore Memorial Library – 305 E Baltimore St, Greencastle
- John Stewart Memorial Library – 1015 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
- St. Thomas Library – 30 School House Rd, St Thomas
Allentown area
- Bethlehem Area Public Library – 11 W Church St, Bethlehem
- Allentown Public Library – 1210 Hamilton St, Allentown
- Easton Area Public Library – 515 Church St, Easton
- Parkland Community Library – 4422 Walbert Ave, Allentown
- Whitehall Township Public Library – 3700 Mechanicsville Rd, Whitehall
Northumberland/Bloomsburg area
- Bloomsburg Public Library – 225 Market St, Bloomsburg
- Degenstein Community Library – 40 S 5th St, Sunbury
- Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library – 210 E Independence St, Shamokin
- Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library – 1 N High St, Selinsgrove
- Ralpho Township Public Library – 32 S Market St, Elysburg
Altoona area
- Altoona Area Public Library – 1600 5th Ave, Altoona
- Huntingdon County Library – 330 Penn St, Huntingdon
- Robert E Eiche Library – 3000 Ivyside Park, Altoona
State College area
- Schlow Centre Region Library – 211 S Allen St, State College
- Centre County Library – 200 N Allegheny St, Bellefonte
- Centre Hall Library – 109 West Beryl St, Centre Hall
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area
- Osterhout Free Library – 71 S Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre
- Albright Memorial Library Building Scranton Public Library – 500 Vine St, Scranton
- Laflin Public Library – 47 Laflin Rd, Wilkes-Barre
- Pittston Memorial Library – 47 Broad St, Pittston
- Nancy Kay Holmes Branch Library – 1032 Green Ridge St, Scranton
Erie area
- Erie County Public Library – Blasco Memorial Library – 160 E Front St, Erie
- Erie County Public Library – Millcreek – 2088 Interchange Rd Suite 280, Erie
- Erie County Public Library – Lawrence Park – 4212 Iroquois Ave, Erie
- Erie County Public Library – Fairview – 1255 Manchester Rd, Erie
- Erie County Public Library – Edinboro – 413 W Plum St, Edinboro
Pittsburgh area
- Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – 4400 Forbes Ave Carnegie Lecture Hall, Pittsburgh
- Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Woods Run – 1201 Woods Run Ave, Pittsburgh
- Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Squirrel Hill – 5801 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
- Dormont Public Library – 2950 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
- Pleasant Hills Public Library – 302 Old Clairton Rd, Pittsburgh
Philadelphia area
- Upper Darby Free Library Municipal Branch – 501 Bywood Ave, Upper Darby
- Upper Merion Township Library – 175 W Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia
- Lansdale Public Library – 301 Vine St, Lansdale
- Upper Darby Sellers Memorial Free Library – 76 S State Rd, Upper Darby
- Walnut Street West Library – 201 S 40th St, Philadelphia