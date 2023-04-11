(WHTM) – Malls are a staple of many childhoods and were declared one of Consumer Reports 50 wonders that revolutionized the lives of consumers in 1986.
According to Business Insider, the rise of malls in America began in the 1950s during an economic boom that helped develop the suburbs. Malls became a place for people to create communities, according to Business Insider, and became the “third place” for people outside of home and work.
Since then, consumers and retailers have shifted to online shopping, leaving some malls with empty storefronts and some declaring malls dead.
There are still many who enjoy going to the mall and Yelp has lists of the best malls in each Pennsylvania region.
Best malls in the Philadelphia area, according to Yelp
- King of Prussia – 4 stars, 508 ratings
- Cherry Hill Mall – 3.5 stars, 174 ratings
- Fashion District Philadelphia – 4 stars, 40 ratings
- Willow Grove Park Mall – 3.5 stars, 113 ratings
- Philadelphia Mills – 2.5 stars, 172 ratings
- Neshaminy Mall – 3 stars, 64 ratings
- The Shops at Liberty Place – 3 stars, 102 ratings
King of Prussia has more than 450 stores, including four anchor stores: Macy’s, Nordstrom, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Neiman Marcus. There are also three food courts and restaurants including The Cheesecake Factory and Yard House.
Best malls in the Harrisburg area, according to Yelp
- Capital City Mall – 3.5 stars, 37 ratings
- The Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace – 4 stars, 2 ratings
- Harrisburg Mall – 2.5 stars, 45 ratings
- Colonial Park Mall – 3 stars, 20 ratings
The Capital City Mall in Camp Hill has 80 stores including Macy’s, JCPenny, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. The mall also has Dave & Buster’s, Primanti Bros, and Outback Steakhouse.
Best malls in the Scranton area, according to Yelp
- Viewmont Mall – 3.5 stars, 21 ratings
- The Marketplace at Steamtown, 3 stars, 58 ratings
- Shoppes at Montage – 3 stars, 11 ratings
Viewmont Mall in Scranton has many of the same anchor stores as other Pennsylvania malls such as Macy’s, JCPenny, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. There are also HomeGoods, Bath & Body Words, and Hollister stores.
Best malls in the Altoona area, according to Yelp
- Logan Valley Mall – 3.5 stars, 16 ratings
- DuBois Mall – 3 stars, 3 ratings
- Nittany Mall – 2 stars, 22 ratings
- Johnstown Galleria – 2.5 stars, 16 reviews
The Logan Valley Mall has Macy’s and JCPenny on both floors with familiar shops such as Old Navy, Lids, and Spencer’s.
Best malls in the Pittsburgh area, according to Yelp
- Ross Park Mall – 4 stars, 142 ratings
- The Mall at Robinson – 4 stars, 10 ratings
- South Hills Village – 3.5 stars, 74 ratings
- Station Square – 3 stars, 83 ratings
- Squirrel Hill – 5 stars, 5 ratings
- Pittsburgh Mills Mall – 2.5 stars, 62 ratings
- The Waterfront – 4 stars, 69 ratings
- Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh – 4 stars, 93 ratings
- Monroeville Mall – 3 stars, 71 ratings
Ross Park Mall is anchored by Nordstrom, Macy’s, L.L. Bean, and JCPenney with 170 stores such as Tiffany & Co., Apple, and Louis Vuitton.
In the Erie area, the only full-sized mall rated on Yelp is the Millcreek Mall with three stars from 28 ratings.