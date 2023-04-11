(WHTM) – Malls are a staple of many childhoods and were declared one of Consumer Reports 50 wonders that revolutionized the lives of consumers in 1986.

According to Business Insider, the rise of malls in America began in the 1950s during an economic boom that helped develop the suburbs. Malls became a place for people to create communities, according to Business Insider, and became the “third place” for people outside of home and work.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Since then, consumers and retailers have shifted to online shopping, leaving some malls with empty storefronts and some declaring malls dead.

There are still many who enjoy going to the mall and Yelp has lists of the best malls in each Pennsylvania region.

King of Prussia – 4 stars, 508 ratings Cherry Hill Mall – 3.5 stars, 174 ratings Fashion District Philadelphia – 4 stars, 40 ratings Willow Grove Park Mall – 3.5 stars, 113 ratings Philadelphia Mills – 2.5 stars, 172 ratings Neshaminy Mall – 3 stars, 64 ratings The Shops at Liberty Place – 3 stars, 102 ratings

King of Prussia has more than 450 stores, including four anchor stores: Macy’s, Nordstrom, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Neiman Marcus. There are also three food courts and restaurants including The Cheesecake Factory and Yard House.

Capital City Mall – 3.5 stars, 37 ratings The Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace – 4 stars, 2 ratings Harrisburg Mall – 2.5 stars, 45 ratings Colonial Park Mall – 3 stars, 20 ratings

The Capital City Mall in Camp Hill has 80 stores including Macy’s, JCPenny, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. The mall also has Dave & Buster’s, Primanti Bros, and Outback Steakhouse.

Viewmont Mall – 3.5 stars, 21 ratings The Marketplace at Steamtown, 3 stars, 58 ratings Shoppes at Montage – 3 stars, 11 ratings

Viewmont Mall in Scranton has many of the same anchor stores as other Pennsylvania malls such as Macy’s, JCPenny, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. There are also HomeGoods, Bath & Body Words, and Hollister stores.

Logan Valley Mall – 3.5 stars, 16 ratings DuBois Mall – 3 stars, 3 ratings Nittany Mall – 2 stars, 22 ratings Johnstown Galleria – 2.5 stars, 16 reviews

The Logan Valley Mall has Macy’s and JCPenny on both floors with familiar shops such as Old Navy, Lids, and Spencer’s.

Ross Park Mall – 4 stars, 142 ratings The Mall at Robinson – 4 stars, 10 ratings South Hills Village – 3.5 stars, 74 ratings Station Square – 3 stars, 83 ratings Squirrel Hill – 5 stars, 5 ratings Pittsburgh Mills Mall – 2.5 stars, 62 ratings The Waterfront – 4 stars, 69 ratings Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh – 4 stars, 93 ratings Monroeville Mall – 3 stars, 71 ratings

Ross Park Mall is anchored by Nordstrom, Macy’s, L.L. Bean, and JCPenney with 170 stores such as Tiffany & Co., Apple, and Louis Vuitton.

In the Erie area, the only full-sized mall rated on Yelp is the Millcreek Mall with three stars from 28 ratings.