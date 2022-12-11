(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Pennsylvania last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Pennsylvania, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 39 stocks met the criteria in Pennsylvania.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +2.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#30. Avantor (AVTR)

– Last week price change: -5.4% (-$1.23)

– Market cap: $14.5 billion

– Headquarters: Center Valley

– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

#29. WESCO International (WCC)

– Last week price change: -5.2% (-$6.60)

– Market cap: $6.2 billion

– Headquarters: Pittsburgh

– Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors

#28. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

– Last week price change: -5.1% (-$1.37)

– Market cap: $5.7 billion

– Headquarters: Philadelphia

– Sector: Specialty Chemicals

#27. PPG Industries (PPG)

– Last week price change: -5.0% (-$6.89)

– Market cap: $30.6 billion

– Headquarters: Pittsburgh

– Sector: Specialty Chemicals

#26. AmerisourceBergen Corp. Class A (ABC)

– Last week price change: -5.0% (-$8.66)

– Market cap: $34.0 billion

– Headquarters: Chesterbrook

– Sector: Health Care Distributors

#25. Erie Indemnity Co. Class A (ERIE)

– Last week price change: -4.7% (-$13.17)

– Market cap: $12.3 billion

– Headquarters: Erie

– Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

#24. Crown Holdings (CCK)

– Last week price change: -4.6% (-$3.83)

– Market cap: $9.6 billion

– Headquarters: Yardley

– Sector: Metal & Glass Containers

#23. Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)

– Last week price change: -4.5% (-$1.42)

– Market cap: $6.5 billion

– Headquarters: York

– Sector: Health Care Supplies

#22. Gentex Corp. (GNTX)

– Last week price change: -4.3% (-$1.22)

– Market cap: $6.4 billion

– Headquarters: Simpson

– Sector: Auto Parts & Equipment

#21. Five Below (FIVE)

– Last week price change: -4.0% (-$7.40)

– Market cap: $9.8 billion

– Headquarters: Philadelphia

– Sector: Specialty Stores

#20. SEI Investments Co. (SEIC)

– Last week price change: -3.9% (-$2.49)

– Market cap: $8.2 billion

– Headquarters: Oaks

– Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks

#19. Globus Medical (GMED)

– Last week price change: -3.9% (-$2.95)

– Market cap: $7.2 billion

– Headquarters: Audubon

– Sector: Health Care Equipment

#18. AMETEK (AME)

– Last week price change: -3.7% (-$5.28)

– Market cap: $31.9 billion

– Headquarters: Berwyn

– Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

#17. Viatris (VTRS)

– Last week price change: -3.5% (-$0.39)

– Market cap: $13.1 billion

– Headquarters: Canonsburg

– Sector: Pharmaceuticals

#16. Wabtec Corp. (WAB)

– Last week price change: -2.9% (-$2.99)

– Market cap: $18.3 billion

– Headquarters: Pittsburgh

– Sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

#15. Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

– Last week price change: -2.8% (-$1.08)

– Market cap: $15.7 billion

– Headquarters: Pittsburgh

– Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#14. Aramark (ARMK)

– Last week price change: -2.3% (-$0.96)

– Market cap: $10.6 billion

– Headquarters: Philadelphia

– Sector: Restaurants

#13. West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

– Last week price change: -2.2% (-$5.34)

– Market cap: $17.7 billion

– Headquarters: Exton

– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

#12. Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

– Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.00)

– Market cap: $13.3 billion

– Headquarters: Wyomissing

– Sector: Specialized REITs

#11. Bentley Systems Class B (BSY)

– Last week price change: -1.6% (-$0.65)

– Market cap: $11.0 billion

– Headquarters: Exton

– Sector: Application Software

#10. Universal Health Services Class B (UHS)

– Last week price change: -1.6% (-$2.02)

– Market cap: $9.3 billion

– Headquarters: King Of Prussia

– Sector: Health Care Facilities

#9. Comcast Corp. Class A (CMCSA)

– Last week price change: -1.5% (-$0.54)

– Market cap: $152.4 billion

– Headquarters: Philadelphia

– Sector: Cable & Satellite

#8. Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

– Last week price change: -1.3% (-$4.03)

– Market cap: $69.8 billion

– Headquarters: Allentown

– Sector: Industrial Gases

#7. UGI Corp. (UGI)

– Last week price change: -0.9% (-$0.36)

– Market cap: $8.0 billion

– Headquarters: King Of Prussia

– Sector: Gas Utilities

#6. PPL Corp. (PPL)

– Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.23)

– Market cap: $21.3 billion

– Headquarters: Allentown

– Sector: Electric Utilities

#5. Essential Utilities (WTRG)

– Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.09)

– Market cap: $12.7 billion

– Headquarters: Bryn Mawr

– Sector: Water Utilities

#4. Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

– Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.08)

– Market cap: $6.6 billion

– Headquarters: Coraopolis

– Sector: Specialty Stores

#3. Hershey Co. (HSY)

– Last week price change: +0.9% (+$2.04)

– Market cap: $48.6 billion

– Headquarters: Hershey

– Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

#2. Teleflex (TFX)

– Last week price change: +2.0% (+$4.76)

– Market cap: $11.6 billion

– Headquarters: Wayne

– Sector: Health Care Equipment

#1. CubeSmart (CUBE)

– Last week price change: +2.7% (+$1.14)

– Market cap: $9.6 billion

– Headquarters: Malvern

– Sector: Specialized REITs

