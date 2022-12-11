(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Pennsylvania last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Pennsylvania, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 39 stocks met the criteria in Pennsylvania.
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +2.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#30. Avantor (AVTR)
– Last week price change: -5.4% (-$1.23)
– Market cap: $14.5 billion
– Headquarters: Center Valley
– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#29. WESCO International (WCC)
– Last week price change: -5.2% (-$6.60)
– Market cap: $6.2 billion
– Headquarters: Pittsburgh
– Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors
#28. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)
– Last week price change: -5.1% (-$1.37)
– Market cap: $5.7 billion
– Headquarters: Philadelphia
– Sector: Specialty Chemicals
#27. PPG Industries (PPG)
– Last week price change: -5.0% (-$6.89)
– Market cap: $30.6 billion
– Headquarters: Pittsburgh
– Sector: Specialty Chemicals
#26. AmerisourceBergen Corp. Class A (ABC)
– Last week price change: -5.0% (-$8.66)
– Market cap: $34.0 billion
– Headquarters: Chesterbrook
– Sector: Health Care Distributors
#25. Erie Indemnity Co. Class A (ERIE)
– Last week price change: -4.7% (-$13.17)
– Market cap: $12.3 billion
– Headquarters: Erie
– Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance
#24. Crown Holdings (CCK)
– Last week price change: -4.6% (-$3.83)
– Market cap: $9.6 billion
– Headquarters: Yardley
– Sector: Metal & Glass Containers
#23. Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)
– Last week price change: -4.5% (-$1.42)
– Market cap: $6.5 billion
– Headquarters: York
– Sector: Health Care Supplies
#22. Gentex Corp. (GNTX)
– Last week price change: -4.3% (-$1.22)
– Market cap: $6.4 billion
– Headquarters: Simpson
– Sector: Auto Parts & Equipment
#21. Five Below (FIVE)
– Last week price change: -4.0% (-$7.40)
– Market cap: $9.8 billion
– Headquarters: Philadelphia
– Sector: Specialty Stores
#20. SEI Investments Co. (SEIC)
– Last week price change: -3.9% (-$2.49)
– Market cap: $8.2 billion
– Headquarters: Oaks
– Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks
#19. Globus Medical (GMED)
– Last week price change: -3.9% (-$2.95)
– Market cap: $7.2 billion
– Headquarters: Audubon
– Sector: Health Care Equipment
#18. AMETEK (AME)
– Last week price change: -3.7% (-$5.28)
– Market cap: $31.9 billion
– Headquarters: Berwyn
– Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment
#17. Viatris (VTRS)
– Last week price change: -3.5% (-$0.39)
– Market cap: $13.1 billion
– Headquarters: Canonsburg
– Sector: Pharmaceuticals
#16. Wabtec Corp. (WAB)
– Last week price change: -2.9% (-$2.99)
– Market cap: $18.3 billion
– Headquarters: Pittsburgh
– Sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks
#15. Howmet Aerospace (HWM)
– Last week price change: -2.8% (-$1.08)
– Market cap: $15.7 billion
– Headquarters: Pittsburgh
– Sector: Aerospace & Defense
#14. Aramark (ARMK)
– Last week price change: -2.3% (-$0.96)
– Market cap: $10.6 billion
– Headquarters: Philadelphia
– Sector: Restaurants
#13. West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)
– Last week price change: -2.2% (-$5.34)
– Market cap: $17.7 billion
– Headquarters: Exton
– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#12. Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)
– Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.00)
– Market cap: $13.3 billion
– Headquarters: Wyomissing
– Sector: Specialized REITs
#11. Bentley Systems Class B (BSY)
– Last week price change: -1.6% (-$0.65)
– Market cap: $11.0 billion
– Headquarters: Exton
– Sector: Application Software
#10. Universal Health Services Class B (UHS)
– Last week price change: -1.6% (-$2.02)
– Market cap: $9.3 billion
– Headquarters: King Of Prussia
– Sector: Health Care Facilities
#9. Comcast Corp. Class A (CMCSA)
– Last week price change: -1.5% (-$0.54)
– Market cap: $152.4 billion
– Headquarters: Philadelphia
– Sector: Cable & Satellite
#8. Air Products & Chemicals (APD)
– Last week price change: -1.3% (-$4.03)
– Market cap: $69.8 billion
– Headquarters: Allentown
– Sector: Industrial Gases
#7. UGI Corp. (UGI)
– Last week price change: -0.9% (-$0.36)
– Market cap: $8.0 billion
– Headquarters: King Of Prussia
– Sector: Gas Utilities
#6. PPL Corp. (PPL)
– Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.23)
– Market cap: $21.3 billion
– Headquarters: Allentown
– Sector: Electric Utilities
#5. Essential Utilities (WTRG)
– Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.09)
– Market cap: $12.7 billion
– Headquarters: Bryn Mawr
– Sector: Water Utilities
#4. Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)
– Last week price change: +0.1% (+$0.08)
– Market cap: $6.6 billion
– Headquarters: Coraopolis
– Sector: Specialty Stores
#3. Hershey Co. (HSY)
– Last week price change: +0.9% (+$2.04)
– Market cap: $48.6 billion
– Headquarters: Hershey
– Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats
#2. Teleflex (TFX)
– Last week price change: +2.0% (+$4.76)
– Market cap: $11.6 billion
– Headquarters: Wayne
– Sector: Health Care Equipment
#1. CubeSmart (CUBE)
– Last week price change: +2.7% (+$1.14)
– Market cap: $9.6 billion
– Headquarters: Malvern
– Sector: Specialized REITs
