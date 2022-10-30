(STACKER) compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Pennsylvania last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in Pennsylvania, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion was considered. 39 stocks met the criteria in Pennsylvania.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +30.0% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#30. Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

– Last week price change: +2.3% (+$0.80)

– Market cap: $15.0 billion

– Headquarters: Pittsburgh

– Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#29. Livent Corp. (LTHM)

– Last week price change: +2.8% (+$0.85)

– Market cap: $5.6 billion

– Headquarters: Philadelphia

– Sector: Specialty Chemicals

#28. ANSYS (ANSS)

– Last week price change: +3.1% (+$6.74)

– Market cap: $19.2 billion

– Headquarters: Canonsburg

– Sector: Application Software

#27. PPL Corp. (PPL)

– Last week price change: +3.2% (+$0.82)

– Market cap: $19.5 billion

– Headquarters: Allentown

– Sector: Electric Utilities

#26. Bentley Systems Class B (BSY)

– Last week price change: +3.6% (+$1.22)

– Market cap: $9.8 billion

– Headquarters: Exton

– Sector: Application Software

#25. Aramark (ARMK)

– Last week price change: +3.6% (+$1.29)

– Market cap: $9.5 billion

– Headquarters: Philadelphia

– Sector: Restaurants

#24. PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

– Last week price change: +4.2% (+$6.50)

– Market cap: $66.8 billion

– Headquarters: Pittsburgh

– Sector: Regional Banks

#23. Erie Indemnity Co. Class A (ERIE)

– Last week price change: +4.6% (+$10.96)

– Market cap: $11.5 billion

– Headquarters: Erie

– Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

#22. Comcast Corp. Class A (CMCSA)

– Last week price change: +4.8% (+$1.47)

– Market cap: $137.8 billion

– Headquarters: Philadelphia

– Sector: Cable & Satellite

#21. Hershey Co. (HSY)

– Last week price change: +5.1% (+$11.74)

– Market cap: $35.2 billion

– Headquarters: Hershey

– Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

#20. EPAM Systems (EPAM)

– Last week price change: +5.4% (+$17.80)

– Market cap: $20.0 billion

– Headquarters: Newtown

– Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services

#19. Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

– Last week price change: +5.4% (+$13.15)

– Market cap: $56.4 billion

– Headquarters: Allentown

– Sector: Industrial Gases

#18. Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$6.30)

– Market cap: $6.5 billion

– Headquarters: Coraopolis

– Sector: Specialty Stores

#17. Globus Medical (GMED)

– Last week price change: +6.0% (+$3.83)

– Market cap: $6.7 billion

– Headquarters: Audubon

– Sector: Health Care Equipment

#16. Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)

– Last week price change: +6.2% (+$1.80)

– Market cap: $6.6 billion

– Headquarters: York

– Sector: Health Care Supplies

#15. Lincoln National Corp. (LNC)

– Last week price change: +7.2% (+$3.65)

– Market cap: $9.2 billion

– Headquarters: Radnor

– Sector: Life & Health Insurance

#14. Viatris (VTRS)

– Last week price change: +7.4% (+$0.69)

– Market cap: $12.2 billion

– Headquarters: Canonsburg

– Sector: Pharmaceuticals

#13. UGI Corp. (UGI)

– Last week price change: +7.4% (+$2.42)

– Market cap: $7.4 billion

– Headquarters: King Of Prussia

– Sector: Gas Utilities

#12. Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

– Last week price change: +7.6% (+$3.54)

– Market cap: $12.8 billion

– Headquarters: Wyomissing

– Sector: Specialized REITs

#11. AmerisourceBergen Corp. Class A (ABC)

– Last week price change: +7.8% (+$11.58)

– Market cap: $33.0 billion

– Headquarters: Chesterbrook

– Sector: Health Care Distributors

#10. Five Below (FIVE)

– Last week price change: +8.0% (+$11.06)

– Market cap: $8.3 billion

– Headquarters: Philadelphia

– Sector: Specialty Stores

#9. Essential Utilities (WTRG)

– Last week price change: +8.0% (+$3.29)

– Market cap: $11.6 billion

– Headquarters: Bryn Mawr

– Sector: Water Utilities

#8. Wabtec Corp. (WAB)

– Last week price change: +8.1% (+$6.99)

– Market cap: $17.1 billion

– Headquarters: Pittsburgh

– Sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

#7. Gentex Corp. (GNTX)

– Last week price change: +8.1% (+$1.97)

– Market cap: $6.2 billion

– Headquarters: Simpson

– Sector: Auto Parts & Equipment

#6. Teleflex (TFX)

– Last week price change: +8.3% (+$16.46)

– Market cap: $10.0 billion

– Headquarters: Wayne

– Sector: Health Care Equipment

#5. AMETEK (AME)

– Last week price change: +8.5% (+$10.10)

– Market cap: $29.7 billion

– Headquarters: Berwyn

– Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment

#4. WESCO International (WCC)

– Last week price change: +8.6% (+$10.86)

– Market cap: $7.0 billion

– Headquarters: Pittsburgh

– Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors

#3. CubeSmart (CUBE)

– Last week price change: +9.5% (+$3.65)

– Market cap: $9.4 billion

– Headquarters: Malvern

– Sector: Specialized REITs

#2. SEI Investments Co. (SEIC)

– Last week price change: +11.9% (+$5.72)

– Market cap: $7.3 billion

– Headquarters: Oaks

– Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks

#1. Universal Health Services Class B (UHS)

– Last week price change: +30.0% (+$27.02)

– Market cap: $7.7 billion

– Headquarters: King Of Prussia

– Sector: Health Care Facilities