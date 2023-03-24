(WHTM) – Craving a cheesesteak on National Cheesesteak Day? Will that be a cheesesteak with or without?
According to Yelp, these are the best places in Pennsylvania to get a cheesesteak.
Best cheesesteak in Harrisburg-area
- Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies – 4401 Carlisle Pike, Camp Hill
- South Philly Hoagies – 3108 Parkview Ln, Harrisburg
- The Cheesesteak Guy – 1233 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
- Jackson House – 1004 N 6th St, Harrisburg
- Mother’s Subs – 2101 N 2nd St, Harrisburg
Best cheesesteak in Philadelphia
- Dalessandro’s Steaks & Hoagies – 600 Wendover St, Philadelphia
- John’s Roast Pork – 14 E Snyder Ave, Philadelphia
- Sonny’s Famous Steaks – 228 Market St, Philadelphia
- Cleavers – 108 S 18th St, Philadelphia
- Tony & Nick’s Steaks – 39 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia
Best cheesesteak in Pittsburgh
- Peppi’s – 927 Western Ave, Pittsburgh
- Rudy Martino Original House of Submarines – 1918 Monongahela Ave, Pittsburgh
- Philly Originals – 400 3rd St, Beaver
- Triangle Bar & Grill – 2122 Monongahela Ave, Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh Sandwich Society – 501 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh
Best cheesesteak in Scranton
- Cosmo’s Cheesesteaks – 532 Moosic St, Scranton
- Whitehouse Steakhouse – 312 E Elm St, Scranton
- Dutchie’s – 1924 Sanderson Ave, Scranton
- G&M Warehouse – 820 South Washington Ave, Scranton
- Pizza By Pappas – 303 N Washington Ave, Scranton
Best cheesesteak in Erie
- Lucky Louie’s Beer & Wieners – 8238 Perry Hwy, Erie
- Charleys Cheesesteaks – 5800 Peach St, Erie
- Sticks And Bricks Wood Fired Pizza – 1301 E Grandview Blvd
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – 680 Millcreek Mall, Erie
- Bro Man’s Sammiches – 8228 Peach St, Erie
For cheesesteak places in our area, click here.