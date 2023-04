(WHTM) – Tea comes in many forms such as iced, hot, bubble, sweet, unsweet, or thrown in a harbor, but where is the best place in Pennsylvania to get tea.

abc27 has compiled a list of the best places in Pennsylvania to get tea, according to Yelp.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Harrisburg area

Lancaster area

York area

Gettysburg area

Chambersburg area

Denim Coffee – 15 N Main St, Chambersburg

Bori Delicias – 166 S Main St, Chambersburg

Scranton area

Erie area

Philadelphia area

Pittsburgh area