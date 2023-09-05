PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The leaves haven’t started to change yet, but autumn is right around the corner with the first official day of the fall season being Sept. 23.

You don’t have to travel out of the Keystone State to see Insta-worthy fall foliage.

Pennsylvania has many places perfect to experience the colors of the season with a fall road trip.

Best locations in Pennsylvania for fall foliage:

Leonard Harrison State Park – Wellsboro, PA

Colton Point State Park – Wellsboro, PA

Allegheny Nation Forest – Marienville, PA

Benezette, PA

Cherry Springs State Park – Potter County, PA

Jim Thorpe, PA

Pine Creek Gorge – Wellsboro, PA

Big Pocono State Park – Tannersville, PA

Oil Creek State Park – Oil City, PA

Presque Isle State Park – Erie, PA

Great Allegheny Passage – Pittsburgh, PA

Three Rivers Heritage Trail – Pittsburgh, PA

Rothrock State Forest – State College, PA

Gettysburg National Military Park – Gettysburg, PA

Washington Crossing Historic Park – Washinton Crossing, PA

Pennsylvania fall foliage road trips

The peak for fall foliage viewing in Pennsylvania is the weeks around the beginning of October. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resouces tracks the progression of fall foliage in the state starting Sept. 27 with weekly reports.