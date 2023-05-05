PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – What’s the difference between a hoagie and a sub? Is there a difference (there is) but which one is your favorite?
According to the Oxford Dictionary, a hoagie is a sandwich made of a long roll filled with meat, cheese, and salad. At the same time, the Dictionary defines a sub as a sandwich made of a long roll typically filled with meat, cheese, and vegetables; such as lettuce, tomato, and onions.
The Dictionary is of little help, but we can agree on the fact that both a sub and a hoagie taste delicious.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to get a hoagie in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies – 4401 Carlisle Pike, Camp Hill
- Mother’s Subs – 2101 N 2nd St, Harrisburg
- South Philly Hoagies – 3108 Parkview Ln, Harrisburg
- HOAGEEZ – 1200 Market St, Lemoyne
- Old Town Delicatessen – 512 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
- Jackson House – 1004 N 6th St, Harrisburg
Carlisle area
- Southside Deli – 2 York Rd, Carlisle
- Seve-N-Dots Publik Pizza Place – 40 E Louther St, Carlisle
- Napoli Pizza – 1075 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle
- Miseno Risto Pub – 598 W High St, Carlisle
- Anile’s Ristorante & Pizzeria – 6 Front St, Boiling Springs
Lancaster area
- Bruno’s at Greenfield – 555 Greenfield Rd, Lancaster
- The Grille – 241 West Roseville Rd, Lancaster
- Thom’s Bread – 113 A Butler Ave, Lancaster
- Cravings Gourmet Deli – 109 Butler Ave, Lancaster
- Smiley’s Deli & Food Market – 402 N Duke St, Lancaster
- Señor Hoagies – 47 N Prince St, Lancaster
York area
- Hefty Lefty’s Hoagies and Grinders – 34 W Philadelphia St, York
- The SteakOut – 2813 E Prospect Rd, York
- ROOST Uncommon Kitchen – 35 W Market St, York
- The Stage Deli on George – 26 N George St, York
- Vincenzo’s Place – 2509 S George St, York
Lebanon area
- Dinunzio’s Authentic Italian Hoagie – 718 Poplar St, Lebanon
- Rocco’s Philadelphia Hoagies – 1150 Chestnut St, Lebanon
- Bruno’s – 992 Isabel Dr, Lebanon
- Mancino’s Pizza and Catering – 2294 Lebanon Valley Mall, Lebanon
Gettysburg area
- Hunt’s Battlefield Fries & Cafe – 61 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
- Antica Napoli Pizza – 39 N Washington St, Gettysburg
- Gettysburg Eddie’s – 217 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
- La Bella Italia – 402 York St, Gettysburg
- Tommy’s Pizza – 105 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- The Butcher Shoppe – 410 Stouffer Ave, Chambersburg
- Pat & Carla’s Italian Eatery – 920 S Main St, Chambersburg
- Hat’s Heroes – 538 Stanley Ave, Chambersburg
- Country Breeze Farm Market – 5039 Molly Pitcher Hwy, Chambersburg
- Maria & Sal’s Pizzaria – 4550 Lincoln Way E, Fayetteville
Scranton area
- Brother Joe’s Hoagie Shop – 612 Main St, Edwardsville
- Dixon’s Hoagie Hut – 188 East Tioga St, Tunkhannock
- Hanks Hoagies – 1224 Woodlawn St, Scranton
- Vino’s Deli – 569 Blackman St, Wilkes-Barre
- Vito’s Bistro – 434 N Main St, Pittston
- Whitehouse Steakhouse – 312 E Elm St, Scranton
Erie area
- Dee’s Delicatessen – 3049 Glenwood Park Ave, Erie
- Steel City Sandwich Company – 4801 Peach St, Erie
- Sara’s – 25 Peninsula Dr, Erie
- John’s Wildwood Pizzeria – 6008 Knowledge Pkwy, Erie
- Odis 12 Bar & Grille – 3702 W 12th St, Erie
Philadelphia area
- Angelo’s Pizzeria – 736 S 9th St, Philadelphia
- Ricci’s Hoagies – 1165 S 11th St, Philadelphia
- Castellino’s – 1255 E Palmer St, Philadelphia
- Dalessandro’s Steaks & Hoagies – 600 Wendover St, Philadelphia
- Pastificio – 1528 Packer Ave, Philadelphia
- Marinucci’s Deli – Mayfair – 2852 Saint Vincent St, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- Rudy Martino Original House of Submarines – 1918 Monongahela Ave, Pittsburgh
- Triangle Bar & Grill – 2122 Monongahela Ave, Pittsburgh
- Peppi’s – 927 Western Ave, Pittsburgh
- Sunseri Jimmy & Nino – 1901 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
- New York Super Subs – Squirrel Hill – 1827 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
- Lebo Subs – 632 Washington Rd, Mount Lebanon