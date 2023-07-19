PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Hot dog, get your hot dog here! Whether you call it a hot dog or glizzy, the one thing we can agree on is that it’s not a sandwich (or is it?)
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to get a hot dog in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- The Original Hot Dog Factory – 317 Market St, Harrisburg
- Jimmy the Hot Dog King – 2915 N 7th St, Harrisburg
- The Soda Jerk Diner & Dairy Bar – 403 E Main St, Hummelstown
- The Sandwich Man – 5640 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg
- Zeroday Outpost – 250 Reily St, Harrisburg
West Shore area
- Big Rays Burgers & Dogs – 3619 Simpson Ferry Rd, Camp Hill
- Hamilton Restaurant – 55 W High St, Carlisle
- Dewz Dogz – 930 N Front St, Wormleysburg
- Dad’s Garage Grill & Burger House – 245 E Main St, Mechanicsburg
- 1757 Bar and Grille – 920 Jim Thorpe Rd, Carlisle
Lancaster area
- Route 66 – 45 W Liberty St, Lancaster
- Dan’s Pub – 201 W Orange St, Lancaster
- nord Scandinavian Food & Hygge – 23 N Market St, Lancaster
- Stubby’s Bar And Grille – 254 E Frederick St, Lancaster
- Dj’s Taste of the 50’s – 2410 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster
York area
- Famous Hot Weiner – 2179 York Crossing Dr, West Manchester
- J.R.’s Fresh Cut French Fries – 34 W Philadelphia St, York
- Epex Soft Pretzels & More – 984 Loucks Rd, York
- Mudhook Brewing Company – 34 N Cherry Ln, York
- The Stage Deli on George – 26 N George St, York
Lebanon area
- William Penn Bar & Restaurant – 635 Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Franklin House Tavern – 101 S Market St, Schaefferstown
Gettysburg area
- Ernie’s Texas Lunch – 58 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- Hunt’s Battlefield Fries & Cafe – 61 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
- Blue & Gray Bar & Grill – 2 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
- FourScore Beer Co. – 603 S Washington St, Gettysburg
- Branding Iron Bbq – 1863 Gettysburg Village Dr, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- New Texas Lunch – 108 Lincoln Way W, Chambersburg
- Fuddruckers – 442 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
Allentown area
- Perfectly Frank – 4235 W Tilghman St, Allentown
- Willy Joe’s – 2407 Lehigh St, Allentown
- Yocco’s Hot Dog King – 2128 W Hamilton St, Allentown
- Morty’s Steaks – 332 Main St, Emmaus
- Potts’ Hotdogs – 3512 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
Altoona area
- Altoona’s Original Texas Hotdogs – 1122 12th Ave, Altoona
- Texas Hot Dogs – 101 58th St, Altoona
- Austin’s Texas Hot Dogs – 4384 E Pleasant Valley Blvd, Tyrone
- 29th St. Pizza, Subs, and More – 2900 5th St, Altoona
- Inlow’s Drive-In – 285 Inlows Rd, Duncansville
State College area
- Sauly Boy’s – 124 S Allen St, State College
- Meyer Dairy Store – 2390 S Atherton St, State College
- Local Whiskey – 107 E Beaver Ave, State College
- BRGR – 122 W College Ave, State College
- Underground Burger & Crepe – 218 E Calder Way, State College
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area
- Coney Island of Scranton – 100 Cedar Ave, Scranton
- Torony’s Giant Hot Dog – 1325 N River St, Plains
- Abe’s – 419 S Main St, Wilkes-Barre
- Paulie’s Hot Dogs – 403 Park St, Honesdale
- Ranch Wagon – 2043 N Memorial Hwy, Shavertown
Erie area
- Lucky Louie’s Beer & Wieners – 8238 Perry Hwy, Erie
- Red Hot – 1301 Parade St, Erie
- Sara’s – 25 Peninsula Dr, Erie
- New York Lunch – 1525 Peninsula Dr, Erie
- Triple D’s Tastey Grill – 3512 Liberty St, Erie
Philadelphia area
- Johnny’s Hots – 1234 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia
- Kong Dog – 160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia
- Cheese Dawgs – 318 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville
- Mike’s Hot Dog Cart – 24th & Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
- Fox & Son Fair Foods – 51 N 12th St, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- Jim’s Famous Sauce – 2600 Skyline Dr, West Mifflin
- The New York Hot Dog Shop – 9022 Old Perry Hwy, Pittsburgh
- D’s Six Pax & Dogz – 1118 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh Street Dogs – 551 Pittsburgh St, Springdale
- Frankie’s Extra Long – 3535 Butler St, Pittsburgh