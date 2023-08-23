PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing on rye bread with a side of french fries or onion rings, please. Although the internet says the best place to find a Reuben is New York City, Pennsylvania has plenty of restaurants that serve the dish and serve it well.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to get a Reuben in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- The Sandwich Man – 5640 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg
- McAlister’s Deli – 4401 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg
- Home 231 – 231 North St, Harrisburg
- Black Rock Brewing – 5948 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg
- McGrath’s Pub – 202 Locust St, Harrisburg
West Shore area
- 1794 The Whiskey Rebellion – 10 S Hanover St, Carlisle
- Sophia’s at Walden – 129 Walden Way, Mechanicsburg
- The Brewhouse Grille – 2050 State Rd, Camp Hill
- Market Cross Pub – 113 N Hanover St, Carlisle
- Isaac’s Restaurants – 4940 Ritter Rd, Mechanicsburg
Hershey area
- Primanti Bros Restaurant and Bar – 131 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey
- Rotunda Brew Pub – 814 East Chocolate Ave, Hershey
- The Chocolate Avenue Grill – 114 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey
- Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant – 101 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey
- Tröegs Brewing Company – 200 E Hersheypark Dr, Hershey
Lancaster area
- Kom Essa – 23 N Market St, Lancaster
- Lancaster Brewing Company – 302 N Plum St, Lancaster
- Mad Chef Craft Brewing – 2023 Miller Rd E, East Petersburg
- Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House – 28-30 E King St, Lancaster
- Root – 223 W Walnut St, Lancaster
York area
- Stony Run Brew House – 3605 E Market St, York
- Lyndon Diner – 1353 Kenneth Rd, York
- Revival Social Club – 19 North George St, York
- ROOST Uncommon Kitchen – 35 W Market St, York
- Astoria Diner – 1900 W Market St, York
Lebanon area
- Lisa’s Cafe – 600 E Main St, Palmyra
- Snitz Creek Brewery – 7 N 9th St, Lebanon
- Lebanon Gin Mill – 324 E Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Quentin Tavern – 81 W Main St, Lebanon
- Harper’s Tavern – 10486 Jonestown Rd, Annville
Gettysburg area
- The Garryowen Irish Pub – 126 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- The Pub & Restaurant – 21 Lincoln Sq, Gettysburg
- Spring House Tavern – 89 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
- Food 101 – 101 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- Blue & Gray Bar & Grill – 2 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- GearHouse Brewing – 253 Grant St, Chambersburg
- Liquid Art Brewing – 140 N Third St, Chambersburg
- Bistro 71 – 71 N Main St, Chambersburg
- Hickory Ridge Restaurant – 3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
- Chris’s Kitchen – 1329 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg
Allentown area
- Old School Sandwich – 7540 Windsor Dr, Allentown
- Syb’s West End Deli – 2151 W Liberty St, Allentown
- Wert’s Cafe – 515 N 18th St, Allentown
- Dunderbak’s Market Cafe – 121 Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall
- Delio’s Deli Grille – 3360 Airport Rd, Allentown
Northumberland/Bloomsburg area
- Eclipse Craft Brewing – 249 Market St, Sunbury
- Old Forge Brewing Company – 532 Mill St, Danville
- The Breaking Bread Company – 281 Hepburn St, Milton
- Lewisburg Delicatessen – 334 Market St, Lewisburg
- The Squeeze-In – 448 1/2 Market St, Sunbury
Altoona area
- Tim’s American Cafe – 1600 Crawford Ave, Altoona
- Boxer’s Cafe – 410 Penn St, Huntingdon
- Irvin’s On Main – 400 Main St, Bellwood
- Diner 22 – 5094 William Penn Hwy, Alexandria
- The Dream Restaurant – 1500 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg
State College area
- Central Reservation – 153 S Allen St, State College
- The Field Burger and Tap – 1 Country Club Ln, State College
- Bradley’s Cheesesteaks and Hoagies – 1669 N Atherton St, State College
- The Corner Room – 100 W College Ave, State College
- Olde New York – 2298 E College Ave, State College
Erie area
- McGarrey’s Oakwood Cafe – 1624 W 38th St, Erie
- Calamari’s Squid Row – 1317 State St, Erie
- Steel City Sandwich Company – 4801 Peach St, Erie
- Picasso’s The Art of Food – 5800 Peach St, Erie
- Irish Cousins – 3924 Main St, Erie
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area
- Abe’s Kosher Delicatessen & Restaurant – 326 N Washington Ave, Scranton
- Goldsteins Deli – 200 Pierce St, Kingston
- Ale Mary’s – 126 Franklin Ave, Scranton
- Marie’s Diner – 207 McAlpine St, Duryea
- Common Grounds Caffe – 166 W Union St, Kingston
Philadelphia area
- Hershel’s East Side Deli – 51 N 12th St, Philadelphia
- Famous 4th Street Delicatessen – 700 S 4th St, Philadelphia
- Koch’s Deli – 4309 Locust St, Philadelphia
- Hymie’s – 342 Montgomery Ave, Merion Station
- Schlesinger’s – 1521 Locust St, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- Carson Street Deli & Craft Beer Bar – 1507 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
- Forbes Tavern – 310 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
- Smallman Street Deli – 2840 Smallman St, Pittsburgh
- Fredos Deli – 1451 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
- Big Jim’s Restaurant & Bar – 201 Saline St, Pittsburgh