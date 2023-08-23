PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing on rye bread with a side of french fries or onion rings, please. Although the internet says the best place to find a Reuben is New York City, Pennsylvania has plenty of restaurants that serve the dish and serve it well.

abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to get a Reuben in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.

Harrisburg area

West Shore area

Hershey area

Lancaster area

York area

Lebanon area

Gettysburg area

Chambersburg area

Allentown area

Northumberland/Bloomsburg area

Altoona area

State College area

Erie area

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area

Philadelphia area

Pittsburgh area