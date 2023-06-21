PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Smoothies are similar to milkshakes but are arguably very different. Smoothies usually involve fruits and veggies, while milkshakes include chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, etc. Smoothies also are a bit healthier than most milkshakes.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to get a smoothie in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Mellow Minded Cafe – 5943 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg
- Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar – 1233 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
- Midtown Juice Lab – 1426 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
- Bubble Tea & Smoothie World – 5100 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg
- Bonbon Tea – 3110 Parkview Ln, Harrisburg
West Shore area
- Playa Bowls – 32 N Hanover St, Carlisle
- Vitality Bowls Mechanicsburg – 825 Hogestown Rd, Mechanicsburg
- Healthy You Cafe – 4500 Marketplace Way, Enola
- Cafe 62 – 62 W Main St, Mechanicsburg
- Denim Coffee – 1 S Hanover St, Carlisle
Lancaster area
- SoBol Lancaster – 210 Rohrerstown Rd, Lancaster
- Oola Bowls – 23 N Market St, Lancaster
- Lemon Street Market – 241 W Lemon St, Lancaster
- Boba Cha – 801 Park City Ctr, Lancaster
- Prince Street Cafe – 15 N Prince St, Lancaster
York area
- Prince Street Cafe – 2 W Market St, York
- I Love Ice-cream – 3927 E Market St, York
- Amazon Bowl – 34 W Philadelphia St, York
- Kung Fu Tea – 2035 Springwood Rd, York
Lebanon area
- Oola Bowls – 111 Springwood Dr, Lebanon
- Health Check Juice Bar – 40 E Main St, Annville
- The Important Thing Cafe – 35 South 8th St, Lebanon
- The Grind Café – 35 S 8th St, Lebanon
- Swatara Coffee Co – 104 W Main St, Annville
Chambersburg area
- Avocado Cafe – 1048 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg
- Big Oak Cafe – 410 Stouffer Ave, Chambersburg
- Denim Coffee – 15 N Main St, Chambersburg
- Lotus Bowls & Juicery – 83 S Main St, Chambersburg
- Brussel’s Cafe – 55 N Main St, Chambersburg
Allentown area
- Frutta Bowls – 21 N 7th St, Allentown
- Playa Bowls – 310 E 3rd St, Bethlehem
- Fuel Nutritional Smoothie Cafe – 1245 Chestnut St, Emmaus
- Toastique – 21 E 3rd St, Bethlehem
- Aloha Poke Bowl – 7801 Glenlivet Dr W, Fogelsville
Northumberland/Bloomsburg area
- The Kind Cafe – 16 N Market St, Selinsgrove
- Amami Kitchen & Espresso Bar – 103 S 6th St, Lewisburg
- PB&J Bar – 554 Mill St, Danville
- Black Pearl Bubble Tea – 544 East St, Bloomsburg
- Little Addy’s – 438 Market St, Sunbury
Williamsport area
- Freshlife – 2350 E 3rd St, Williamsport
- Rise and Shine Nutrition – 152 W 4th St, Williamsport
- The Olive Tree – 43 West 4th St, Williamsport
- Sunset Ice Cream Parlor – 2062 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport
- Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea Company – 400 Pine St, Williamsport
State College area
- Playa Bowls – 482 E Calder Way, State College
- Café Wow – 234 E College Ave, State College
- Shake Smart – 101 Intramural Im Building, University Park
- Yogurt Express – 430 E College Ave, State College
- Rothrock Coffee – 1736 S Atherton St, State College
Altoona area
- Joos – 1400 11th Ave, Altoona
- Greenbean Coffee House – 715 6th Ave, Altoona
- Allegheny Creamery & Crepes – 505 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg
- The Meadows – 471 Municipal Dr, Duncansville
Erie area
- The Juice Jar – 2620 West 8th St, Erie
- Erie Food Co-op – 1341 W 26th St, Erie
- Taste & See Fruit/Veggie Bar – 22 North Park Row, Erie
- Tipsy Bean – 2425 Peach St, Erie
- Fresh Healthy Cafe – 654 Millcreek Mall, Erie
Scranton area
- Nearme Cafe – 700 Main St, Moosic
- Frucas Lucas – 316 Meadow Ave, Scranton
- LAS Delicias El Paraiso – 401 S Main St, Wilkes-Barre
- Nucleus Raw Foods – 63 Main St, Luzerne
- Eden – A Vegan Cafe – 344 Adams Ave, Scranton
Philadelphia area
- Boostin’ Bowls – 100 Levering St, Philadelphia
- Nourish – 177 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia
- Oakberry – 1206 Walnut St, Philadelphia
- The Wellness Refinery – 216 Church St, Philadelphia
- Mama Smoothies – 5399 Whitaker Ave, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar – 845 Western Ave, Pittsburgh
- Island Bowls – 1627 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
- 1:11 Juice Bar – 2743 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
- Uzima – 3400 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh
- Freshii – 501 Grant St, Pittsburgh