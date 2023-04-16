(WHTM) – When you go out for breakfast or brunch on National Eggs Benedict Day do you get the bacon, sausage, dippy eggs, scrambled eggs, or the eggs benedict?
If you said eggs benedict then you are in luck!
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to get eggs benedict in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Home 231 – 231 North St, Harrisburg
- Valley Bistro – 4520 Valley Rd, Enola
- The Camp Hill Cafe – 40 Erford Rd, Camp Hill
- City Line Diner – 3302 Derry St, Harrisburg
- Carpe Diem – 401 Market St, New Cumberland
- First Watch – 101 Senate Ave, Camp Hill
- The Sturges Speakeasy – 400 Forster St, Harrisburg
- Note Bistro & Wine Bar – 1530 N 2nd St, Harrisburg
Lancaster area
- The Bread Pedaler – 116 West Orange St, Lancaster
- The Pantry – 2715 Marietta Ave, Lancaster
- Gracie’s On West Main – 264 W Main St, Leola
- Ida’s Cafe – 507 Roherstown Rd, Lancaster
- Commonwealth Kitchen & Cafe – 420 Pearl St, Lancaster
- The Pressroom Restaurant – 26-28 W King St, Lancaster
- Neptune Diner – 924 N Prince St, Lancaster
York area
- ROOST Uncommon Kitchen – 35 W Market St, York
- The Copper Crust – 966 S George St, York
- The Handsome Cab – 106 N George St, York
- The First Post – 3691 E Market St, York
- Lyndon Diner – 1353 Kenneth Rd, York
Gettysburg area
- Mason Dixon Distillery – 331 E Water St, Gettysburg
- Hunterstown Diner – 25 Sandoe Rd, Gettysburg
- 1863 Restaurant – 95 Presidential Cir, Gettysburg
- One Lincoln Food & Spirits – 1 Lincoln Sq, Gettysburg
Philadelphia area
- Cafe La Maude – 816 N 4th St, Philadelphia
- Eggcellent Cafe – 113 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
- Harper’s Garden – 31 S 18th St, Philadelphia
- Green Eggs Café – 212 S 13th St, Philadelphia
- Alma Del Mar – 1007 S 9th St, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- The Speckled Egg PGH – 501 Grant St, Pittsburgh
- The Nook – 3811 Butler St, Pittsburgh
- The Commoner – 620 William Penn Pl, Pittsburgh
- Point Brugge Café – 401 Hastings St, Pittsburgh
- DiAnoia’s Eatery – 2549 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
Scranton area
- The Scratch Kitchen & Anthracite Room – 1335 N River St, Wilkes-Barre
- Posh – 404 N Washington Ave, Scranton
- Glider Diner – 890 Providence Rd, Scranton
- Carmen’s 2.0 Restaurant – 700 Lackawanna Ave, Scranton
- E-Lane’s Diner – 10 Lonesome Rd, Old Forge
Erie area
- Avanti’s – 1662 West 8th St, Erie
- The Breakfast Place – 4108 Peach St, Erie
- Gem City Dinor – 3545 W 12th St, Erie
- Butch’s Place – 3330 W 26th St, Erie
- Shirley’s – 5924 Old French Rd, Erie