(WHTM) – Pizza is a staple of any party you host. The toppings can range from simple pepperoni to anchovies. Are you a person that believes pineapple goes on pizza (it doesn’t) or do you like veggies as a pizza topping?
No matter what topping you put on pizza it seems to be a common food that almost everyone can enjoy.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places in Pennsylvania to get pizza, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Two Brothers Pizzeria – 4640 High Pointe Blvd, Harrisburg
- Moe’z Pizza – 4083 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg
- Bellia’s Pizza – 2256 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg
- Papa Joe’s – 3950 Tecport Dr, Harrisburg
- Palermo’s Pizzeria & Italian Family Restaurant – 103 E Main St, Hummelstown
West Shore area
- Seve-N-Dots Publik Pizza Place – 40 E Louther St, Carlisle
- Napoli Pizza – 1075 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle
- Sal’s Pizza – 304 N York St, Mechanicsburg
- Marcello’s – 900 Cavalry Rd, Carlisle
- Giuseppe’s Brothers Pizza – 301 S 18th St, Camp Hill
Lancaster area
- Pizzaria 211 – 100 S Queen St, Lancaster
- LUCA – 436 W James St, Lancaster
- A Slice of Brooklyn Pizza – 1750 Oregon Pike, Lancaster
- Vinny & ThozeGuyz Pizzeria – 1944 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster
- Thom’s Bread – 113 A Butler Ave, Lancaster
Lebanon area
- Mannino’s Pizza – 230 E Cumberland St, Lebanon
- B&A Paradise Pizzeria & Restaurant – 700 Reinoehl St, Lebanon
- A & M Pizzeria – 626 Quentin Rd, Lebanon
- Greektown Pizza & Restaurant – 544 Walnut St, Lebanon
- Trattoria Fratelli – 502 E Lehman St, Lebanon
York area
- Archetype Pizza – 33 West Market St, York
- Marco’s Pizza – 840 Carlisle Rd, York
- Vincenzo’s Place – 2509 S George St, York
- The Copper Crust – 966 S George St, York
- Primo Pizza Express – 1425 N Sherman St, York
Gettysburg area
- Antica Napoli Pizza – 39 N Washington St, Gettysburg
- Deliso Pizza – 829 Biglerville Rd, Gettysburg
- The Upper Crust – 19 York St, Gettysburg
- Food 101 – 101 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- Tommy’s Pizza – 105 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- Rasco’s Pizzeria – 883 S Main St, Chambersburg
- Caretti’s Pizza – 2625 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
- Grace Pizza Restaurant – 1228 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg
- Pat & Carla’s Italian Eatery – 920 S Main St, Chambersburg
- Italian Village Restaurant – 5267 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
Scranton area
- Maroni’s Pizza St. Ann Street – 1345 St Ann, Scranton
- Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe – 1040 S Washington Ave, Scranton
- Buona Pizza – 504 Lackawanna Ave, Scranton
- A Little Pizza Heaven – 2015 Boulevard Ave, Scranton
- Colarusso’s Coal-Fired Pizza – 280 Main St, Dickson City
Erie area
- Ippa – 2614 Glenwood Park Ave, Erie
- Virgil’s Plate – 1001 W 6th St, Erie
- Sticks And Bricks Wood Fired Pizza – 1301 E Grandview Blvd, Erie
- Passalinqua’s Pizzeria – 2319 West 38th St, Erie
- Stevo’s Pizza – 1019 State St, Erie
Philadelphia area
- Angelo’s Pizzeria – 736 S 9th St, Philadelphia
- Barbuzzo – 110 S 13th St, Philadelphia
- Pizzeria Beddia – 1313 North Lee St, Philadelphia
- Down North Pizza – 2804 W Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia
- Paulie Gee’s Soul City Slice Shop – 412 S 13th St, Philadelphia
Pittsburgh area
- Benny Fierro’s – 1906 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
- Fiori’s Pizzaria – 103 Capital Ave, Pittsburgh
- Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room – 139 7th St, Pittsburgh
- Driftwood Oven – 3615 Butler St, Pittsburgh
- Lettopalena’s Pizza & Italian Cuisine – 1155 Pittsburgh Rd, Valencia