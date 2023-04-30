(WHTM) – No need to drive all the way to the coast for top-notch seafood. Whether you want crab legs, a crab cake, shrimp, lobster or just haddock Pennsylvania has plenty of restaurants that serve seafood options.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to get seafood in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Captain Krab Cajun Seafood & Boil – 421 Friendship Rd, Harrisburg
- The Mill – 810 Old W Chocolate Ave, Hershey
- Devon Seafood And Steak – 27 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey
- The Chocolate Avenue Grill – 114 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey
- Red Crab – 3819 Union Deposit Rd, Harrisburg
West Shore
- Grappling Crab Shack – 1781 Main St, Mechanicsburg
- Black N Bleu Restaurant – 6108 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- The Watershed Pub – 2129 Market St, Camp Hill
- Rustic Tavern – 823 Newville Rd, Carlisle
- Snappers Bar & Grill – 120 E Allen St, Mechanicsburg
Lancaster area
- The Classy Crab – 3 Ruby St, Lancaster
- Mr Bill’s Fresh Seafood – 430 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster
- Juicy Crab – 1306 Lititz Pike, Lancaster
- The Fat Crab Cafe – 430 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster
York area
- The Captain Krab – 2801 E Market St, York
- Rockfish Public House – 110 N George St, York
- The First Post – 3691 E Market St, York
- Big Jim’s Seafood House – 2252 Industrial Hwy, York
- Kelly’s Inn – 1906 N Sherman St, York
Lebanon area
- Lebanon Gin Mill – 324 E Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Misago Bistro – 1800 Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Blue Bird Inn – 2387 Cornwall Rd, Lebanon
- Snitz Creek Brewery – 7 N 9th St, Lebanon
Gettysburg area
- Dobbin House Tavern – 89 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
- Food 101 – 101 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- The Hoof, Fin & Fowl – 619 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
- The Garryowen Irish Pub – 126 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
- Blue & Gray Bar & Grill – 2 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
Chambersburg area
- CRAB 88 – 493 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
- The Butcher Shoppe – 410 Stouffer Ave, Chambersburg
- Bistro 71 – 71 N Main St, Chambersburg
- Inka Kitchen – 811 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg
- Copper Kettle – 1049 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg
Scranton area
- Flaming Crab – 2198 Wilkes Barre Township Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre
- The Cabin Bar And Grill – 1231 S Main Ave, Scranton
- Anthony’s of Old Forge – 202 S Main St, Old Forge
- Cooper’s Seafood House – 701 N Washington Ave, Scranton
- Hooked on State Street – 1000 S State St, Clarks Summit
Erie area
- Chippers Seafood & Southern Fusion – 1023 State St, Erie
- Storming Crab – 7791 Peach St, Erie
- Bay House Oyster Bar & Restaurant – 6 Sassafras Pier, Erie
- Shoreline Bar and Grille – 2 Sassafras Pier, Erie
- Calamari’s Squid Row – 1317 State St, Erie
Philadelphia area
- Amazing Crab House – 604 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
- Oyster House – 1516 Sansom St, Philadelphia
- Pearl & Mary Oyster Bar – 114 S 13th St, Philadelphia
- Crack Crab – 2461 Grant Ave, Philadelphia
- OHot Cajun Seafood – 1429 Old York Rd, Abington
Pittsburgh area
- Muddy Waters Oyster Bar – 130 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh
- Off The Hook – 908 Warrendale Village Dr, Warrendale
- Ocean Treasures – 4801 McKnight Rd, Pittsburgh
- Luke Wholey’s Wild Alaskan Grille – 2106 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
- The Lobster Shack – 1 Dolly Ave, Jeannette