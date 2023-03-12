(STACKER) — Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 is generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children’s futures by providing them high-quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Pennsylvania using rankings from Niche.

#25. New Eagle Elementary School

– School district: Tredyffrin-Easttown School District

– Enrollment: 516 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#24. South Fayette Township Elementary School

– School district: South Fayette Township School District

– Enrollment: 723 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#23. O’Hara Elementary School

– School district: Fox Chapel Area School District

– Enrollment: 671 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#22. Baker Elementary School

– School district: Upper St. Clair School District

– Enrollment: 433 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#21. Swarthmore-Rutledge School

– School district: Wallingford-Swarthmore School District

– Enrollment: 561 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#20. Hosack Elementary School

– School district: North Allegheny School District

– Enrollment: 373 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#19. Wallingford Elementary School

– School district: Wallingford-Swarthmore School District

– Enrollment: 554 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#18. Foster Elementary School

– School district: Mt. Lebanon School District

– Enrollment: 252 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#17. Markham Elementary School

– School district: Mt. Lebanon School District

– Enrollment: 305 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#16. Devon Elementary School

– School district: Tredyffrin-Easttown School District

– Enrollment: 406 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#15. Fairview Elementary School

– School district: Fox Chapel Area School District

– Enrollment: 397 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#14. Radnor Elementary School

– School district: Radnor Township School District

– Enrollment: 595 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#13. Hillside Elementary School

– School district: Tredyffrin-Easttown School District

– Enrollment: 428 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#12. Cynwyd Elementary School

– School district: Lower Merion School District

– Enrollment: 560 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#11. Peebles Elementary School

– School district: North Allegheny School District

– Enrollment: 419 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#10. Penn Wynne School

– School district: Lower Merion School District

– Enrollment: 760 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#9. Wayne Elementary School

– School district: Radnor Township School District

– Enrollment: 537 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#8. Penn Valley School

– School district: Lower Merion School District

– Enrollment: 638 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#7. Merion Elementary School

– School district: Lower Merion School District

– Enrollment: 579 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#6. Marshall Elementary School

– School district: North Allegheny School District

– Enrollment: 903 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#5. Hoover Elementary School

– School district: Mt. Lebanon School District

– Enrollment: 275 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. Bradford Woods Elementary School

– School district: North Allegheny School District

– Enrollment: 488 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. Franklin Elementary School

– School district: North Allegheny School District

– Enrollment: 377 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative

– School district: Souderton

– Enrollment: 235 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Ithan Elementary School

– School district: Radnor Township School District

– Enrollment: 470 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+