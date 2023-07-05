PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pittsburgh stop for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has been canceled.

According to an announcement by Acrisure Stadium, Beyoncé will no longer be performing a show on August 3 in Pittsburgh due to “production logistics and scheduling issues.”

Acrisure’s full statement reads:

Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburg stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place. Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase. Acrisure Stadium

Though the Pittsburg show has been canceled, Pennsylvanians will still have the opportunity to attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Philadelphia on July 12, according to the tour’s website.

“Renaissance” is the superstar’s first solo tour since 2016 and shares the namesake of her 2022 dance-centric album, the success of which landed Beyoncé at the top of the Grammy throne as the ceremony’s most decorated artist in history.

Beyoncé will make stops at more than 40 cities including London, Paris, Barcelona and Toronto before wrapping up the tour Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report