ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The first drop on the northeast’s first-ever dive coaster has been completed, and the first inversion is taking shape at Dorney Park near Allentown.

Iron Menace is the new coaster at the park for the 2024 season and will be the area’s first dive coaster. The coaster is being manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard. The manufacturer classifies a dive coaster as one with either a vertical or beyond vertical drop. The straight vertical drop with riders facing down creates a different ride experience.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In addition to the drop, Dorney Park announced on Friday that one of the coaster’s trains is making its way to the park. The trains are yellow, black, and orange and feature vest-style restraints and will feature three rows of seven seats.

Iron Menace will feature a 161-foot lift hill with a first drop angled at 95 degrees. Riders also experience a pause at the top of the drop right before they plummet down to earth. This will be followed by four inversions, including a tilted loop, which will be a first-of-its-kind inversion on a dive coaster.

The tilted loop is essentially a vertical loop that has been tilted on its side. The ride ends with a corkscrew and a left-hand turn into the final brake run.

Iron Menace marks the first new original roller coaster to be built at Dorney Park since the opening of Hydra in 2005.