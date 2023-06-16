PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Rep. Joe Webster (D-Montgomery County) is proposing a bill Friday that would be to redesign the Pennsylvania state flag.

Rep. Webster states in the memo, “Can you identify the Pennsylvania flag from all the other state flags? Many would struggle as the Pennsylvania state flag is one of twenty state flags that features a seal on a blue background.”

According to the North American Vexillological Association, the five principles of a good flag are:

Keep it simple

Use meaningful symbolism

Use two or three basic colors

Avoid lettering or seals

Be distinctive or be related

Rep. Webster says that the current Pennsylvania flag doesn’t embrace those principles.

The current flag was created over 100 years ago by the General Assembly and Rep. Webster wants it redesigned so the Pennsylvania flag is more recognizable.

Rep. Webster says, “I plan on introducing a concurrent resolution to establish the Pennsylvania State Flag Commission to study the history of the state flag, solicit design submissions for a new state flag, and recommend changes to the state flag.”

According to Britannica.com, the flag represents agriculture and commerce in the coat of arms by the ship and the wheat sheaves, the plow, the wreath of corn and olive, and the horses in harness.

Also inscribed on the current Pennsylvania flag are the words “Virtue, Liberty, and Independence” which is Pennsylvania’s state motto.