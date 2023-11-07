HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Many people would like to shop at businesses owned by military veterans but it’s hard to know which businesses those are.

Sen. Camera Bartolotta (R-46) wanted a way to let customers know what businesses are veteran-owned. Her bill would create a special logo, free of charge, for veterans to display on their businesses.

“It would be an identifiable marker on the establishment either on the door window but can be used in many different ways, it can be used in advertising material, it can be used on websites,” said Bartolotta.

From the inside, Boots to Health gym in Camp Hill is filled with flags representing branches of the military.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do, so I’m just paying respect,” said Logan Spiewak.

Logan Spiewak served as a Marine and was honorably discharged in 2020. He started Boots to Health soon after, helping veterans not only physically but mentally. Speiwak says a designated logo for veteran-owned businesses can bring more attention to the work veterans are doing.

“People who serve in the military, I think that’s going to give them some achievement and showcase that they served in the military and they’re coming out in the business to help more people in the community, said Spiewak.

To be eligible for the logo, a business must be registered with the Department of State, and at least 51% of the ownership interest must be held by a veteran, reservist, or member of the National Guard.

“I think this will benefit not just our veterans in Pennsylvania but all the consumers in Pennsylvania who do want to show their support,” said Bartolotta.

The bill passed the Senate and is now in the House. Under the bill, anyone who falsely claims to be a veteran to get this logo would face criminal penalties.