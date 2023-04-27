HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new bill would ban safe injection sites, which are also known as overdose prevention sites, across Pennsylvania. The bill passed the judiciary committee earlier in the week.

Democratic Senator Christine Tartaglione (D- Philadelphia) said she has seen the devastating impact of the opioid epidemic on her community, and that is why she introduced the bill.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tartaglione, who is a recovering alcoholic, says her priority is treatment and recovery. She supports other harm reduction measures, like clean needle programs, and has also helped set up mobile medical stations in her district.

But, she said safe injection sites are a step backward, and allow people with substance use disorder to continue using, a problem she says is plaguing her district.

“They’re getting PTSD, my kids, because they think it’s normal to see people shooting up in their neck or any part of their body. They have to walk over the needles to get to school,” Senator Tartaglione said.

However, not all of Tartaglione’s colleagues are on board. Fellow Senator Nikil Saval (D-Philadelphia) said the following in a statement:

SB 165 is based on false pretenses—in terms of how overdose prevention centers operate in practice and in terms of their impact on surrounding communities. And the very real consequences if it were to pass through both chambers are that more people—our constituents, our neighbors, and our loved ones—will die. Senator Nikil Saval (D-Philadelphia)

Senator Tartaglione may not have support from all of her Democratic colleagues, but she tells abc27 many senators who she normally doesn’t agree with have thanked her for introducing the bill.