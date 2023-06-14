HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Legislation was passed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday regarding funding for the state’s suicide and crisis lifelines.

House Bill 1305, which was introduced by state Rep. Stephen Kinsey (D-Philadelphia), establishes sustainable funding for Pennsylvania’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, in line with Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal.

The bill would help fund the lifelines by creating a monthly fee for mobile devices to make sure emergency services will not have any gaps in funding.

“With the ongoing mental health crisis affecting Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth, it’s crucial we ensure such a critical resource in 988 is funded sustainably so they can be reliable to help folks suffering with their mental health,” Kinsey said. “Today, we took a step toward strengthening and solidifying this lifeline that can help so many. I now urge my colleagues in the Senate to get this bill to the governor’s desk so it can be signed into law.”

The bill is now headed to the state Senate for future consideration.