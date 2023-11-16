(WHTM)– A bill to make changes to fitness standards for police in Pennsylvania has passed the State House.

Physical fitness standards for municipal police academies in the state would be reduced under State Rep. Dan Williams’ (D-Chester) House Bill 863.

There are thousands of open spots for law enforcement in Pennsylvania, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. A 2021 survey showed that there was a 45% increase in retirements and an 18% increase in resignations.

“Vacancies in our local police departments put our communities at risk,” Williams said. “This legislation would bring more recruits into our police academies, while ultimately not lowering the physical fitness standards for employment as a municipal police officer in Pennsylvania.”

The bill is headed to the Senate for consideration.