HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Democrats in the Pennsylvania House passed bills on Tuesday in regard to funding four state-related universities.

The bill provides a seven percent increase for Penn State, Pitt. and Temple and a 25% increase for Lincoln University. The bill also includes a tuition freeze for the “next” school year.

“We are pleased the House was able to finally reconcile their internal disagreements on the non-preferred appropriations, however, to be clear the allocations do not reflect the funding we contemplated when balancing the budget earlier this year,” State Senate Leader Joe Pittman said in a statement. “We will be reviewing the House product and determine further action upon our return to session.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Another bill passed by the House ensures greater transparency by making those universities subject to the state’s “Right to Know” law.

The bills now move to the Republican-led Senate where their fate is unclear.