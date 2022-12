PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks announced on Thursday that they will be performing together in Philadelphia next summer.

Joel and Nicks will be performing live at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m., and you can click here for more information.

Other huge artists are set to perform at Lincoln Financial field as well, including Luke Combs, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.