PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its birth certification application rules.

The department will now allow people as young as 16 years old to request their own birth certificate. This will make it easier for 16- and 17-year-olds to get their birth certificate, which is necessary to apply for a driver’s license or apply to college, the department said.

Previously, individuals had to be at least 18 years old to request their birth certificate, according to the department.

The health department has also implemented a new fee waiver for people ages 16-24 who have been involved in foster care or juvenile justice to access their birth certificate without paying the $20 fee. A separate fee waiver application was also created for those experiencing homelessness.

More information about requesting a birth certificate can be found here.

“When the department learned that some minors experiencing homelessness or navigating through the foster or juvenile justice system were struggling to receive their birth certificate, we made appropriate changes,” Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Now people as young as 16 can access their personal vital records which can help them establish their identity.”