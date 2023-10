PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock band Blink-182 has announced a stop in Pennsylvania on their 2024 One More Time Tour.

The show will take place at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, July 24, 2024. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m.

Blink-182 will be supported by the band Pierce the Veil on the newly announced dates, according to the tour announcement.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 27, and can be found here.