Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King.

Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe.

Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?

What makes authors like these inextricably associated with a particular state is not simply the matter of their having been born there or choosing to live there. The connection, from a writerly standpoint, is deeper than that—their work, nearly all of it, is set in “their” state.

Of course, there are certainly exceptions. Whether a writer sets a tale in the town where they went to college or spent part of their childhood—like Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History” and its New England arts school setting and the almost-factual small town of Jo Ann Beard’s “In Zanesville,” respectively—or crafts a story that follows a social or political theme to a location they know little about but lay narrative claim to anyway, the world is rife with books known, loved, and respected that also capture the essence of place—books where setting itself is one of the strongest characters.

Stacker compiled a list of books set in Pennsylvania from Goodreads. Whether you’re looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you’re looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you’re already familiar with, we’ve got you covered.

The Lovely Bones

– Rating: 3.84 (2.2 million ratings)

– Author: Alice Sebold

– Published: July 3, 2002

– Genres: Fiction, Mystery, Young Adult, Contemporary

– Read more on Goodreads

Fever 1793

– Rating: 3.92 (118,452 ratings)

– Author: Laurie Halse Anderson

– Published: September 1, 2000

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Fiction, Historical

– Read more on Goodreads

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

– Rating: 4.22 (1.6 million ratings)

– Author: Stephen Chbosky

– Published: February 1, 1999

– Genres: Young Adult, Fiction, Contemporary, Classics

– Read more on Goodreads

The Cabin Faced West

– Rating: 3.89 (3,089 ratings)

– Author: Jean Fritz

– Published: January 1, 1958

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Childrens, American History

– Read more on Goodreads

Miracles on Maple Hill

– Rating: 3.85 (10,381 ratings)

– Author: Virginia Sorensen

– Published: January 1, 1956

– Genres: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Childrens, Middle Grade

– Read more on Goodreads

The Midnight Brigade

– Rating: 4.14 (113 ratings)

– Author: Adam Borba

– Published: September 7, 2021

– Genres: Middle Grade, Fantasy, Childrens, Family

– Read more on Goodreads

My Heart is on the Ground: the Diary of Nannie Little Rose, a Sioux Girl, Carlisle Indian School, Pennsylvania, 1880

– Rating: 3.75 (3,295 ratings)

– Author: Ann Rinaldi

– Published: April 1, 1999

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Historical, Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Winter Wheat (At Home in Pennsylvania Amish Country #1)

– Rating: 4.42 (224 ratings)

– Author: Karen Anna Vogel

– Published: April 5, 2017

– Genres: Amish, Amish Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Good in Bed (Cannie Shapiro, #1)

– Rating: 3.74 (295,593 ratings)

– Author: Jennifer Weiner

– Published: April 2, 2002

– Genres: Chick Lit, Fiction, Romance, Contemporary

– Read more on Goodreads

Ben & Me: An Astonishing Life of Benjamin Franklin by His Good Mouse Amos

– Rating: 3.83 (3,533 ratings)

– Author: Robert Lawson

– Published: January 1, 1939

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Childrens, Fiction, Fantasy

– Read more on Goodreads

Jimmy’s Stars

– Rating: 3.82 (187 ratings)

– Author: Mary Ann Rodman

– Published: April 29, 2008

– Genres: Historical Fiction, War, Fiction, Historical

– Read more on Goodread

Blubber

– Rating: 3.78 (34,181 ratings)

– Author: Judy Blume

– Published: January 1, 1974

– Genres: Young Adult, Fiction, Childrens, Middle Grade

– Read more on Goodreads

Prom

– Rating: 3.32 (8,702 ratings)

– Author: Laurie Halse Anderson

– Published: March 3, 2005

– Genres: Young Adult, Fiction, Realistic Fiction, Contemporary

– Read more on Goodreads

As Bright as Heaven

– Rating: 4.09 (29,905 ratings)

– Author: Susan Meissner

– Published: February 6, 2018

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, Audiobook

– Read more on Goodread

Forge (Seeds of America, #2)

– Rating: 4.16 (15,217 ratings)

– Author: Laurie Halse Anderson

– Published: October 19, 2010

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Young Adult, Historical, Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

The Way Home Looks Now

– Rating: 4.05 (460 ratings)

– Author: Wendy Wan-Long Shang

– Published: April 28, 2015

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Sports, Middle Grade, Realistic Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Addy: An American Girl (Boxed Set)

– Rating: 4.11 (4,263 ratings)

– Author: Connie Rose Porter

– Published: January 1, 1994

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Childrens, Fiction, Historical

– Read more on Goodreads

Funerals and Fly Fishing

– Rating: 3.75 (72 ratings)

– Author: Mary Bartek

– Published: September 1, 2004

– Genres: Childrens

– Read more on Goodreads

In Her Shoes

– Rating: 3.81 (208,733 ratings)

– Author: Jennifer Weiner

– Published: September 1, 2002

– Genres: Chick Lit, Fiction, Romance, Contemporary

– Read more on Goodreads

The Lost Ones

– Rating: 3.89 (28 ratings)

– Author: Michaela MacColl

– Published: October 11, 2016

– Genres: Historical Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Rebecca Rides for Freedom: An American Revolution Survival Story

– Rating: 3.81 (43 ratings)

– Author: Emma Carlson Berne

– Published: August 1, 2020

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Survival

– Read more on Goodreads

Goodbye, Mr. Spalding

– Rating: 4.06 (110 ratings)

– Author: Jennifer Robin Barr

– Published: March 26, 2019

– Genres: Middle Grade, Sports, Historical, Historical Fiction

– Read more on Goodread

Wolf Hollow

– Rating: 4.19 (23,807 ratings)

– Author: Lauren Wolk

– Published: May 3, 2016

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Middle Grade, Young Adult, Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Good-Bye Billy Radish

– Rating: 3.76 (33 ratings)

– Author: Gloria Skurzynski

– Published: January 1, 1992

– Genres: Juvenile, Historical Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Kappy King and the Puppy Kaper (An Amish Mystery #1)

– Rating: 4.11 (230 ratings)

– Author: Amy Lillard

– Published: December 1, 2017

– Genres: Amish, Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

You may also like: Best high schools in Pennsylvania

Midwinter Night’s Dream (Unwrapping Hank #2)

– Rating: 3.74 (1,189 ratings)

– Author: Eli Easton

– Published: November 25, 2015

– Genres: M M Romance, Contemporary, Holiday, Romance

– Read more on Goodreads

Bethlehem

– Rating: 3.84 (806 ratings)

– Author: Karen Kelly

– Published: July 9, 2019

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Historical, Adult

– Read more on Goodreads

Boy21

– Rating: 3.96 (10,015 ratings)

– Author: Matthew Quick

– Published: January 1, 2012

– Genres: Young Adult, Sports, Realistic Fiction, Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

What Became of Her

– Rating: 3.21 (106 ratings)

– Author: M.E. Kerr

– Published: April 1, 2000

– Genres: Young Adult, Realistic Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Dreamthorp

– Rating: 3.70 (61 ratings)

– Author: Chet Williamson

– Published: January 1, 1989

– Genres: Horror, Weird Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

With the Fire on High

– Rating: 4.20 (74,080 ratings)

– Author: Elizabeth Acevedo

– Published: May 7, 2019

– Genres: Young Adult, Contemporary, Fiction, Audiobook

– Read more on Goodreads

As The Wolf Loves Winter (Hemlock County, #3)

– Rating: 3.71 (70 ratings)

– Author: David Poyer

– Published: January 1, 1996

– Genres: Mystery, Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Tender Mercies (Men of Lancaster County, #2)

– Rating: 3.92 (1,195 ratings)

– Author: Eli Easton

– Published: October 27, 2017

– Genres: M M Romance, Romance, Contemporary, Disability

– Read more on Goodreads

Cusp of Night (Hode’s Hill, #1)

– Rating: 4.13 (245 ratings)

– Author: Mae Clair

– Published: June 12, 2018

– Genres: Mystery, Paranormal, Thriller, Suspense

– Read more on Goodreads

Soulstorm

– Rating: 3.40 (124 ratings)

– Author: Chet Williamson

– Published: January 1, 1986

– Genres: Horror, Weird Fiction, Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Tinker (Elfhome, #1)

– Rating: 4.08 (5,465 ratings)

– Author: Wen Spencer

– Published: October 1, 2003

– Genres: Fantasy, Urban Fantasy, Science Fiction, Romance

– Read more on Goodreads

Jessica’s Guide to Dating on the Dark Side (Jessica, #1)

– Rating: 3.83 (41,625 ratings)

– Author: Beth Fantaskey

– Published: October 19, 2000

– Genres: Young Adult, Vampires, Romance, Paranormal

– Read more on Goodreads

Lime Gelatin and Other Monsters (Offbeat Crimes, #1)

– Rating: 3.79 (1,108 ratings)

– Author: Angel Martinez

– Published: May 24, 2015

– Genres: Paranormal, M M Romance, Romance, Fantasy

– Read more on Goodreads

Due Diligence (Takeover, #3)

– Rating: 3.82 (1,006 ratings)

– Author: Anna Zabo

– Published: June 21, 2016

– Genres: M M Romance, Romance, Contemporary, LGBT

– Read more on Goodreads

Girl Gone Mad

– Rating: 4.01 (18,136 ratings)

– Author: Avery Bishop

– Published: September 1, 2020

– Genres: Thriller, Fiction, Mystery, Suspense

– Read more on Goodreads

Life As We Knew It (Last Survivors, #1)

– Rating: 3.88 (124,982 ratings)

– Author: Susan Beth Pfeffer

– Published: October 1, 2006

– Genres: Young Adult, Dystopia, Science Fiction, Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

We Are Not Like Them

– Rating: 4.10 (26,061 ratings)

– Author: Christine Pride

– Published: October 5, 2021

– Genres: Fiction, Contemporary, Race, Audiobook

– Read more on Goodreads

Spring Seeds (At Home in Pennsylvania Amish Country #2)

– Rating: 4.41 (80 ratings)

– Author: Karen Anna Vogel

– Published: April 22, 2018

– Genres: Amish

– Read more on Goodread

Takeover (Takeover, #1)

– Rating: 3.73 (2,419 ratings)

– Author: Anna Zabo

– Published: August 19, 2014

– Genres: M M Romance, BDSM, Romance, Contemporary

– Read more on Goodreads

Sleeping Freshmen Never Lie

– Rating: 3.86 (9,280 ratings)

– Author: David Lubar

– Published: July 21, 2005

– Genres: Young Adult, Realistic Fiction, Humor, Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

The Killer Angels : A Novel of the Civil War

– Rating: 4.32 (81,477 ratings)

– Author: Michael Shaara

– Published: January 1, 1974

– Genres: Historical Fiction, Fiction, Civil War, War

– Read more on Goodreads

Summer Haze (At Home in Pennsylvania Amish Country #3)

– Rating: 4.65 (81 ratings)

– Author: Karen Anna Vogel

– Published: September 12, 2018

– Genres: Amish

– Read more on Goodread

Kappy King and the Pickle Kaper (An Amish Mystery #2)

– Rating: 4.07 (191 ratings)

– Author: Amy Lillard

– Published: June 1, 2018

– Genres: Cozy Mystery, Amish, Mystery, Fiction

– Read more on Goodreads

Just Business (Takeover, #2)

– Rating: 4.07 (2,098 ratings)

– Author: Anna Zabo

– Published: June 16, 2015

– Genres: M M Romance, BDSM, Romance, Contemporary

– Read more on Goodreads

Grape Expectations

– Rating: 3.76 (566 ratings)

– Author: Tamar Myers

– Published: January 1, 2006

– Genres: Mystery, Cozy Mystery, Fiction, Humor

– Read more on Goodreads