HERRICK TWP, Pa. (WETM) – One child, described by State Police as having a gun and being an “imminent threat,” is dead in Bradford County after being shot by a Pennsylvania State Trooper.

Troopers responded to a wooded area in Herrick Township in Bradford County (around 10 miles east of Towanda) to a report of a juvenile male with a handgun around 4:56 p.m. on May 4, 2023. According to the police report, Troopers found the child and told him multiple times to drop the gun.

However, the boy did not listen, police said, “and immediately presented himself as an imminent threat to the responding Troopers”. The police report said a Trooper shot his own gun “to stop the action of the subject”, hitting the boy.

The boy had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Robert Packer Hospital where he later died.

PSP said the Troop-P Wilkes-Barre and Laporte stations are investigating the incident, as well as the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact 570-822-5549.