In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Pennsylvania using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Pennsylvania breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#19. 2SP Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #89. The Russian (Russian Imperial Stout)

#18. Selin’s Grove Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #65. Pumpkin Ale (Pumpkin Beer)

#17. Helltown Brewing

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #54. Idle Hands Double IPA (Imperial IPA)

#16. Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #53. The Shape Of Hops To Come (Imperial IPA)

#15. Funk Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #51. Prop (Imperial IPA)

#14. East End Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #47. Gratitude (American Barleywine)

#13. Winding Path Brewing Co / Wyndridge Farm Brewing

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #24. Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout (American Imperial Stout)

#12. Weyerbacher Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 1

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #16. Sunday Morning Stout (American Imperial Stout)

#11. Al’s of Hampden / Pizza Boy Brewing

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 2

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #11. Sunny Side Up – Little Amps! (Double Coffee) (American Imperial Stout)

— #63. Sunny Side Up – Little Amps! (Bourbon Barrel Aged) (American Imperial Stout)

#10. Abomination Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 3

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #60. Rare Fog (Imperial IPA)

— #91. Wandering Into The Fog – Simcoe (New England IPA)

— #93. Wandering Into The Fog (New England IPA)

#9. Victory Brewing Company – Downingtown

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 3

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #31. Java Cask (American Imperial Stout)

— #38. DirtWolf (Imperial IPA)

— #84. Hop Ranch (Imperial IPA)

#8. Bullfrog Brewery

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 3

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #1. Le Roar Grrrz (Wild Ale)

— #8. Le Roar Grrrz Kriek (Fruit Lambic)

— #83. Le Roar Grrrz Aardbei (Fruit Lambic)

#7. New Trail Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 4

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #56. Hammock (Imperial IPA)

— #74. Double Broken Heels (New England IPA)

— #90. Trellis (New England IPA)

#6. Tröegs Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 4

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #20. Nugget Nectar (Imperial Red Ale)

— #41. Flying Mouflan – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (American Barleywine)

— #58. Double Nugget Nectar (Imperial Red Ale)

#5. Free Will Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 5

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #17. Ralphius (Russian Imperial Stout)

— #30. Ralphius – Vanilla (American Imperial Stout)

— #66. Ralphius – Salted Caramel (Russian Imperial Stout)

#4. Voodoo Brewery

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 8

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #13. Cowbell (Sweet / Milk Stout)

— #49. Really Thin Pancakes (American Imperial Stout)

— #76. Florida Stout (American Imperial Stout)

#3. Dancing Gnome

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 10

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #22. Infinite Highway (Imperial IPA)

— #33. Black Clouds – Mexican Chocolate (American Imperial Stout)

— #39. Better One or Two (Imperial IPA)

#2. Brew Gentlemen

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 12

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #2. Albatross (New England IPA)

— #3. DoubleMex (American Imperial Stout)

— #4. FOSHOMO (New England IPA)

#1. Tired Hands Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Pennsylvania: 38

– Highest ranked beers in Pennsylvania:

— #5. Only Void – Single-Origin Ethiopian Coffee (American Imperial Stout)

— #6. Double Milkshake IPA – EXTRA Vanilla (Milkshake IPA)

— #9. Extra Extra Knuckle (New England IPA)