(WHTM) – Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added 18 cities to their 2023 international tour, including three new shows in Pennsylvania.

The tour will stop at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park on August 16 and 18 and will also play at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on September 12.

Additional stops added include Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 9, Nationals Park in Washington DC on August 28, and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 30 and September 1.

Tickets for the 22 added North American shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first on sale beginning this Friday, February 19 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for Citizens Bank Park will be sold directly by the stadium with no Phillies home games currently on the schedule.

For many cities, the tour will be using Verified Fan via Ticketmaster. Verified Fan requires pre-registration at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen and is open through Sunday, February 19 at 11:59 pm ET.

The tour began on February 1 in Tampa, Florida. Previously announced tour visits include Philadelphia on March 16, State College on March 18, Washington D.C. on March 27, and Baltimore on April 7.