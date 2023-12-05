(WHTM) — You may have heard of bear attacks and what to do in case you are near the area of an aggressive bear. But what about deer? Can they act aggressively or attack you?

According to worlddeer.org, deer are not inherently aggressive. They will usually run away if a human comes near them, but deer can attack humans in certain situations.

One of those situations is during the rut, or their mating season which occurs in the fall. This is when male deer, also called bucks, become aggressive and territorial. Deer encounters should be avoided during the rutting season because bucks are continuously on the move. They also do not want to be bothered during this season.

Deer can also attack when their babies are around. A young deer is called a fawn, and if a female deer is around a fawn and feels threatened, it may show aggression to the perceived threat.

Although rare, deer attacks can happen. There are ways to prevent and avoid this from happening if you come across a deer in the wild.

If you encounter a deer, you should slowly back away and leave the area. Try not to alert it with your presence and face the deer as you back away. Worlddeer.org states that this is if the deer feel threatened, they are more likely to attack from behind.

There are a few signs that deer show that they are ready to fight. Some of these signs include:

Their tail is tucked tightly against the rump.

Head that is held flat or slightly above the shoulders.

It drops its ears, along with having a stern look.

If a deer charges, raise your arms while holding and swinging your arms or jacket to appear larger. This will intimidate the deer and might scare it away.

While normally timid, just be aware that deer in the wild are just that: wild, and may attack if provoked.