PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — July 16th is considered National Cherry Day. These delectable fruits are not berries but they are considered stone fruit. Berries have seeds that can be consumed, but stone fruit seeds can not. Examples of other stone fruits are fruits such as peaches, nectarines, and plums.

According to Northern Nester, there are over 1,200 types of cherries in the world. They also state that there are two types of cherries: sweet and sour.

Some varieties of sweet cherries include:

Bing

Rainer

Tulane

Lampins

Lambert

Some varieties of sour cherries include:

Amarelle

Morello

But can you grow this fruit in Pennsylvania?

According to Penn State, some form of street fruit can grow in any part of the state. But many stone fruit usually grows well in the south-central and south-eastern part of the Commonwealth. This is because stone fruits are likely to be harmed in low winter temperatures and flower damage due to their early bloom period in the spring.

Penn State does say that cherries and plums are hardier, but they should not be planted where the winter texture drops below -20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Plant Native lists a few of the best cherry trees to grow in Pennsylvania. Some of these include:

Sweetheart Cherry Tree

Montmorency Cherry Tree

North Star Cherry Tree

So, how do you get these trees to produce fruit? Iowa State University says that many sweet cherry varieties cannot produce fruit from their pollen. This means that one would need to plant two or more sweet cherry trees so cross-pollenation can occur. Sour cherry trees are self-fruitful, which means only one needs to be planted for it to produce fruit.

So to answer the question above, yes, you can grow cherries in Pennsylvania. But always make sure to see what trees will work for your garden or farm.