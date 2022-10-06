HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — Capital Blue Cross announced that they would become the first health plan in the nation to collaborate with the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Company to help bring high-quality, low-cost prescriptions to their members.

Cost Plus Drugs, launched earlier this year by Cuban, has transparent drug pricing and minimal markups. The company charges consumers only 15% more than it pays to buy a drug from the manufacturer, along with a $3 per-prescription dispersing fee and shipping.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Capital’s collaboration with Cost Plus Drugs will help us bring lower-cost medications to members and nonmembers alike across our service area, providing some much-needed relief to those struggling to pay for their vital – and sometimes life-saving – medications,” Captial Blue Cross president and CEO Todd Shamash said. “We are passionately committed to finding new ways, new relationships that help us improve affordability in healthcare.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This month, Capital Blue Cross and Cost Plus Drugs will begin sharing information about their collaboration with Capital members and community organizations to explain how they can access the availability of low-cost drugs. More information is available on Capital’s website by clicking here.

In 2023, Capital Blue Cross members will be able to use their insurance cards at Cost Plus Drugs, further increasing access and lowering out-of-pocket costs for Capital members and their families.