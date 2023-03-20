ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carson Briere, the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere, has been charged after a viral video showed him pushing a woman’s wheelchair down the steps of an Erie bar.

Carson Briere, who has apologized after surveillance video of the events went viral, was charged Monday with misdemeanor criminal mischief, misdemeanor conspiracy, and a summary for disorderly conduct.

A second man, identified in a criminal complaint as Patrick Carrozzi, was charged with the same three offenses.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Erie County, Carrozzi moved the unoccupied wheelchair near the steps at Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery before he and Carson Briere pushed it down the staircase.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The wheelchair, valued in the complaint at approximately $2,000, had a broken left brake handle, a broken plastic molding on the right armrest, a bent rear handle, and dragging wheels.

Sydney Benes told Nexstar’s WJET she “was not prepared for that many people to see the incident, to see me, to see my story, to see what happened.”

Benes lost her legs in a 2021 car accident and had to be carried down the steps at the bar, which is why the chair was left at the top.

“I ended up losing my feet due to the burns and then I ended up getting a bad infection from the crash,” Benes explained.

Carson Briere and two other athletes were suspended by the Mercyhurst University athletic department for the incident.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday,” said Carson Briere. “There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Carson Briere previously was dismissed from Arizona State’s hockey club in 2019 for what the school called a violation of team rules. He is in his third season at Mercyhurst, which also competes in Division I.

“They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values on treating people with respect,” said his father Danny Briere. “Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”