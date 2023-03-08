Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Lawmakers will be getting a visit today from CASA, an organization that is advocating for immigrants and their families.

CASA has three main priorities for this legislative session. These priorities are issues that the group has pushed for several years.

First, they are supporting a bill to let people get drivers licenses no matter what their immigration status is. One Philadelphia State Representative will be introducing the bill this session.

The group also wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 and make it easier for families to protect their homes against severe weather.

CASA is hoping that lawmakers can put themselves in these families’ shoes and understand how it impacts them.

“Being able to put people in a place to say, ‘How would you live on a day-to-day basis if you had to work two, three jobs to make ends meet?’ Where now you have to sacrifice your family, your relationship, your community, to be able to make ends meet for your family,” explained CASA Pennsylvania State Director, Daniel Alvalle.

CASA says they have renewed hope for these issues under Governor Shapiro’s administration. Especially since Shapiro supported raising the minimum wage in his budget address.