WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — The U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging Chairman Bob Casey (D-PA) applauded the Biden Administration’s announcement to increase the cost-of-living in Social Security benefits for seniors.

The Biden Administration announced Thursday that seniors will be provided an 8.7% cost-of-living increase in Social Security benefits. Costs are continuing to rise, making this the largest increase in Social Security benefits since 1981.

“As prices continue to rise and seniors’ budgets are being stretched thinner each month, this historic increase meets the moment. Social Security is a sacred commitment to our seniors and this increase will provide more seniors with financial security as they age. From strengthening Social Security to finally allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, Democrats are doing everything in their power to help American seniors afford everyday items, from their groceries to their prescriptions,” said Casey.

This 8.7 percent increase will be applied to Social Security benefits starting in January 2023 and will build on the 5.9 percent increase for 2022.

Medicare Part B premiums will also decrease next year, helping seniors to better afford their health care.