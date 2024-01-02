(WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold in Westmoreland County won a jackpot prize of $1.8 in the December 31 drawing.

The winning ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn, 4-10-23-34-43.

The Murrysville SHOP ‘n SAVE, located at 4536 William Penn Highway, in Murrysville, earned a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Main Cash 5 game prizes must be claimed within a year of the drawing date. Quick Cash game prizes must be claimed within one year of purchase.

Anyone with a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 for instructions.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery more than 32,700 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the New Year’s Eve drawing.

The Lottery reminds players to check every ticket, every time.