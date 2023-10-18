LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $300,000 for the Tuesday, October 17, drawing was sold in Lycoming County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn, 16-23-28-32-40. The Ben Franklin Store, located at 2195 Route 442 Highway, in Muncy, Lycoming County earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery winners are only identified after prizes are claimed and validated.

Main Cash 5 prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Prizes won with Quick Cash must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone who has a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 for instructions.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 9,000 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Ten lottery reminds players to check every ticket, every time.